BRICS not fit to lead the world, analysis shows

The BRICS alliance, originally touted as the emerging counterweight to Western powerhouses, seems to be revealing its limitations. Amid the typical hustle and bustle of global summits, the recent BRICS gathering in South Africa aimed to portray a façade of progress and unity.

However, beneath the surface, the coalition appears to be grappling with existential questions.

Expansion: Strength or Weakness?

The BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—are contemplating expanding their ranks. Yet even such a foundational move is marred with disagreement. Brazil and India, two primary members, express reservations.

Their apprehensions stem from the potential admission of nations that seem to orbit closer to China’s sphere of influence. An enlarged alliance doesn’t necessarily equate to a strengthened one.

As the BRICS nations aim to expand, their foundational cracks, stemming from diverse geopolitical interests and regional rivalries, only become more pronounced.

The challenge of unity isn’t solely a BRICS phenomenon. Take the G7, for example. Renowned as the world’s economic steering committee for decades, even they have faced consistent hiccups in arriving at a consensus.

But while the G7 has its share of internal skirmishes, its struggles seem dwarfed when compared to the chasms within the BRICS.

The G7 vs. BRICS: A Tale of Two Alliances

International institutions, whether formal or informal, carry clout when they can enforce decisions and set stringent rules. The G7 had its golden years in the late 20th century when it guided institutions like the IMF.

However, over time, it too had its disagreements, ranging from economic policies to exchange rates. Yet, despite its challenges, the G7 has maintained some semblance of unity, especially in recent times when rallying against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Contrast that with BRICS, an alliance fractured at its core. India’s rivalry with China significantly undermines the BRICS’ potential as a trade and policy forum.

While Western economies, like the US and the EU, strive to synchronize their digital frontiers, BRICS seems ensnared in a web of distrust. A prime example is India’s decision in 2020 to ban several Chinese apps, branding them a national security risk.

Empty Complaints and Lack of Global Vision

A significant Achilles heel for BRICS is their shared narrative of opposing US dominance without offering a viable alternative. They lament about the West’s grip on global financial institutions.

Yet, when pivotal roles open up in institutions like the IMF or World Bank, neither India nor China have successfully pushed their candidates. Such inconsistencies reveal a deeper underlying issue: a lack of trust and collective vision.

BRICS’ financing institutions, meant to symbolize its emerging prowess, are still in their infancy. China’s individual lending programs overshadow collaborative efforts like the New Development Bank.

Expansion alone cannot cement an alliance’s global standing. The G20, despite its large membership, still grapples with internal differences.

For an alliance to truly steer global policies and frameworks, unity is paramount. While expansion and growth are crucial, they’re futile without a solid internal consensus. And as of now, for BRICS, that consensus remains elusive.

In summation, while the BRICS nations may continue to hold significant individual economic weight, their collective potency on the global stage remains questionable.

The world watches as BRICS grapples with its identity: will it evolve into a cohesive force or remain an alliance constantly at odds with itself? Only time will reveal the path BRICS chooses. But as of now, their readiness to lead remains doubtful.

