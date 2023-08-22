BRICS bank is really struggling with de-dollarization

Description Eager to move away from the gravitational pull of the U.S. dollar, the New Development Bank (NDB) founded by the BRICS nations is shifting its strategic gears. With a mission to foster a more balanced international financial stage, the bank is now stepping up its game by financing in local currencies of member nations. This … Read more

Eager to move away from the gravitational pull of the U.S. dollar, the New Development Bank (NDB) founded by the BRICS nations is shifting its strategic gears.

With a mission to foster a more balanced international financial stage, the bank is now stepping up its game by financing in local currencies of member nations.

This move isn’t just a simple change in operational tactics; it’s a reflection of the BRICS’ larger goal to chip away at the dollar’s hegemony.

BRICS Diversifying Beyond the Dollar

As part of this strategic shift, the NDB, stationed in Shanghai, is laying the groundwork to commence lending in the South African Rand and Brazilian Real. Not a novice to this approach, the bank has already established a footing in lending with China’s renminbi.

Dilma Rousseff, the bank’s chief, indicated plans to fortify this approach even further.

The roadmap suggests a diversification with the likes of currency swaps or debt issuance, and this might soon be a reality in rupees as well.

BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, birthed the NDB in 2015. Their primary intention was to present an alternative to the U.S.-influenced financial behemoths like the IMF and World Bank.

Since its inception, the bank has financially backed infrastructure and sustainable development projects to the tune of $33 billion.

Over time, the bank has expanded its member tent to include countries outside the BRICS circle: Egypt, Bangladesh, and the UAE, with Uruguay on the brink of joining.

A significant drive behind local currency lending is to arm borrowers against fluctuations in the exchange rate and the U.S. interest rate dynamism.

In Rousseff’s words, local currencies shouldn’t be viewed merely as dollar alternatives but as heralds of a broader shift from a unipolar to a multipolar financial system.

Challenges Along the Way

The bank’s audacious stride towards de-dollarization isn’t without its hurdles. Embarking on a journey distinct from institutions like the IMF and World Bank means abstaining from setting political preconditions on loans.

Rousseff firmly repudiates any form of loan conditionality that might impose specific policies. The NDB believes in respecting the individual financial strategies of member nations.

However, lofty ideals often collide with ground realities. The global financial framework’s omnipresence can’t be ignored, and the NDB’s recent hiccup with Russia underscores this.

Eager to sidestep sanctions and avoid being ostracized from the global financial circuit, the bank halted all operations in Russia.

To add to its challenges, Fitch, the rating agency, delivered a blow by demoting the NDB’s debt from AA+ to AA. The cause? The perceived risks linked to its part-Russian ownership.

The silver lining came when Fitch recalibrated the bank’s outlook to “stable” after the NDB managed to issue a $1.25 billion green bond. However, the AA+ stature remains elusive.

A Future Carved By and For Developing Nations

Despite the roadblocks, Rousseff’s ambition for the bank is unwavering. She envisions the NDB evolving into a pivotal institution catering to emerging markets and developing nations.

The goal is clear: it’s not just about being a bank but embodying the spirit of a financial institution built by developing countries, for their own growth and future.

To say that the BRICS bank’s journey towards de-dollarization is ambitious would be an understatement. It’s a daring endeavor, one that’s bound to reshape the contours of the international financial landscape.

Whether this endeavor succeeds or faces insurmountable challenges remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain: the NDB isn’t afraid to chart its own course.

