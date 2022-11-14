Breakthrough: Future XB Payment Summit 2022 Fast-tracks Cross Border Payments Innovation and Collaboration in Dubai, UAE

The most-awaited Future XB Payment Summit 2022 unfolds on Tuesday, the 15th, and continues up to 16 November 2022 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Mall, Dubai, United Arab Emirates with a full cast of thought leaders, decision-makers, stakeholders, and expert practitioners in the global financial industry. The timely Summit goal of “Transforming Cross Border Payments through Innovation and Collaboration” is a shot in the arm of beleaguered industries, struggling with variable regulations and fees.

The Inaugural Summit will provide a platform for senior, international tech, and digital officials and professionals to connect with governments, policymakers, remittance experts, and sector professionals to discuss key priorities while discovering new strategies for UAE’s remittance future.

Among the 30+ highly influential speakers are Hasan Fardan Al Fardan – Chief Executive Officer at Alfardan Exchange, Dr. Waleed Sadek – Founder & CEO at Paysky, Sreedevi Mani – Vice President, Payments Platform at Emirates NBD, Alaa AlRousan – Regional Account Director at Swift, Shafeez Fazel – Deputy General Manager at Lulu International Exchange and others.

The projected hotpot will bring together 30 leaders & innovators, 10+ international sponsors, and 120+ event participants in 15+ key sessions. Speakers will discuss best practices on various strategic and operational topics covering cross-border payments, compliance challenges, data protection strategies, AI and Blockchain technologies, etc. Access to the best services and technologies is requisite for efficiency and a reduction in costs for cross-border trade. The benefit to all collaborators goes without saying.

MasterCard, in its annual Borderless Payments Report, revealed that up to 44 percent of owners of SMEs in the Emirates said business has been better, with 66 percent posting growth in online sales and 77 percent planning to tap into more international markets. Another indication of the growing importance of cross-border payments is that small and medium enterprises in the UAE are earning more money compared with before the Covid-19 pandemic era, driven by the adoption of digital techniques and international sales opportunities.

Why the UAE?

Successive milestones in finance innovations have earned the UAE the distinction of being chosen as the inaugural site. The leading UAE exchange house registered a 212 percent increase in its digital money transfer transactions from January to December last year after introducing a mobile app before the pandemic outbreak. Another milestone is that the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has enhanced the speed and transparency of cross-border payments by collaborating with the leading payment providers.

The 2-day Summit is officially supported by Foreign Exchange & Remittance Group providing 1:1 networking, keynotes, live tech demos, and panel discussions, and organized by MAK, a Global Provider of Leading Edge B2B Conferences and Events.

