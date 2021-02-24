TL;DR Breakdown:

Brave browser is planning to roll out a DEX aggregator and a new wallet that can support NFTs.

Brave users will get discounts on the DEX when paying fees with BAT.

The leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency web browser, Brave Browser, is looking to bring decentralized finance and non-fungible token (NFT) services on its platform. Brave revealed in its “BAT Roadmap 2.0” it’s planning to support a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on its browser and a new Brave wallet that will later support NFTs.

It’s worth mentioning that the Brave Browser sees an immense growth in the number of users, and these services would probably unlock new milestones.

BAT Roadmap 2.0 — Brave Decentralized Exchange (DEX) announced: Discounts when using BAT for transaction fees, discounts for BAT holders, BAT utility for search engines; new Brave Wallet, and more https://t.co/dIVXUwp1rP — Brave Software (@brave) February 23, 2021

A DEX aggregator on Brave Browser

As reported, Brave Browser is planning to introduce a DEX aggregator on its platform as part of its broader plan to enable users to access DeFi. This service will enable the vast users on the platform to access and lock in the best possible price from a wide range of trading pools via one single dashboard. A decentralized exchange allows crypto trading without an intermediary institution or third parties.

The Brave Browser will get discounts when they use the Basic Attention Token (BAT) to pay for transactions on the DEX.

“The custom DEX which we plan to explore could help achieve this goal by enabling users to exchange BAT and other assets at lower fees, and with better user interface and security, by being built into Brave,” said Brendan Eich, the CEO at Brave.

New Brave Browser wallet to support NFTs

Additionally, Brave announced its plans to debut a new Brave wallet that will replace other existing digital currency wallets on the platform. Interestingly, Brave also noted that the wallet includes custom experiences for non-fungible token use cases. In the future, they will roll out support for integrated non-fungible token redemption uses within the wallet.

The development today is coming a few weeks after Brave announced that its active monthly users surpassed 25 million. As of February 3, Brave said it paid out 26 million BAT as a reward to publishers.