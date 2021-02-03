TL;DR Breakdown:

Brave browser has surpassed 25 million monthly active users.

Over 26 million BAT has been awarded to publishers on the browser.

The cryptocurrency-friendly and privacy-focused web browser, Brave browser, has reported steady growth in its ecosystem, including the creators, the browser users, and advertisers. On February 2, Brave announced that its monthly active users had surpassed another milestone record of 25 million. This indicates a continuous growth for the browser, giving that it barely surpassed the 20 million monthly users in November 2020, as Cryptopolitan reported.

The brave browser also confirmed a significant increase in the numbers of daily users of the browser, from as low as 3.8 million in 2020 to 8.6 million at present.

Brave browser user base keeps expanding

As of January 2020, Brave began with an active monthly user count of 11.6 million. However, the number has more than doubled following the record today, which indicates an increasing need for privacy and ads-free platforms. Notably, Brave browser debuted with tracking protection, blocking advertisements options, and other features to ensure users’ privacy. While commenting on the development, one of the founder of Brave, Brendan Eich, said:

“As the global privacy movement swells in 2021 and as fewer users trust Big Tech, we look forward to bringing more innovative privacy-protecting tools to our users, and to reforming invasive Web tracking practices.”

Over 26 million BAT paid

Besides offering privacy protection, Brave is one browser that rewards users with cryptocurrency, precisely the Basic Attention Tokens (BAT). Per the announcement, Brave browser has paid-off about 26 million BAT tokens to the content creators and publishers on the browser. BAT is ranked the 74th-largest digital currency, with a market price of $0.3189 and $473,066,164 capitalization, at the time of writing. The brave browser also noted that demand for cryptocurrency has been on the rise.

More than 12 million wallets support the BAT token, and it sees over 4 million transactions monthly with the cryptocurrency.