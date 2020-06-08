Brave browser has been under fire recently for redirecting searches of crypto companies to affiliate links where the browser gets a commission for doing so. Majorly, the browser redirected searches of Binance, Trezor, etc. to its own affiliate links.

The browser came under fire when a Twitter user, Yannick Eckl, whose username on Twitter is cryptonator1337, observed that using the browser to search for Binance automatically lands you in an affiliate version of the web address where the browser makes money

So when you are using the @brave browser and type in "binance[.]us" you end up getting redirected to "binance[.]us/en?ref=35089877" – I see what you did there mates 😂 — Cryptonator1337 (@cryptonator1337) June 6, 2020

However, thanks to the smooth relationship between Brave browser and Binance, the exchange firm CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has shown support to the browser on Twitter. Even with Zhao’s support, Dimitar Dinev, Managing Director of JRR crypto, attacked the browser uncovering more links that the browser redirects to its landing page. The director discovered that the browser also redirects users to Ledger, Trezor, and Coinbase website.

Brave browser’s side to the story

The browser’s CEO, Brendan Eich, only apologized as soon as the glitch became public. He immediately tweeted to address the issue, saying sorry for the mistake, and he said the issue has been fixed.

He tweeted that they will never revise typed in domains again, sad about it, too.” He mentioned later that the browser is working on building a viable business. He mentioned that part of the way they make their income is offering its users privacy-first ads that payout in crypto coins.

He mentioned that the redirect user experience never gave out their data to the affiliate, which is in line with the privacy priority of the browser’s plan. Regarding Binance search redirects, he explained that code identifies us, it’s a Binance affiliate code, one fixed value for all users. It doesn’t identify users; however, they are going to be removing it.

On the other hand, some users believe Brave CEO plea is not genuine as he is only doing so because the browser has been caught red-handed. Others question the browser’s integrity.