BNB reaches new all time high breaking past $1,111.

On-chain data shows that BNB has hit an all-time high of $1,111.61, and is up 7.45% to $1,110 in the last 24 hours. The digital asset has seen a 17.6% surge in the last 7 days, and is up by 100% for the last 12 months.

CoinGlass data shows $396 million in positions were liquidated across the BNB market over the past 24 hours. There were $268 million in short liquidations and $127 million in long liquidations.

U.S. government shutdown fuels BNB momentum

ATH szn in full swing 🫡 1 BNB = $1111 pic.twitter.com/69l8eEPgY3 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 3, 2025

BNB’s surge in price to ATHs echoes the broader crypto market gains as Uptober euphoria builds. The surge follows an unexpected drop in U.S. private payrolls that adds to a growing list of signals that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy sooner than expected.

Official jobs data paused on Thursday due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. Traders have leaned heavily on the weak ADP report, which showed a 32,000 job decline in September against expectations for a 50,000 gain. As the government shutdown halts official labor data, it leads to increased bets on rate cuts.

The CME FedWatch tool shows there’s a 97.8% chance the Fed may cut interest rates by another 25 bps at the October 29 Fed meeting. The central bank also expects another rate cut before year-end during the December 10 Fed meeting.

“Markets appear to have responded with relative stability in the first 24 hours following the U.S. government shutdown. It’s worth noting that during the last major shutdown in 2018-2019, which lasted 35 days, markets remained largely resilient, and we may see similar dynamics this time.” -Philipp Zentner, CEO and Founder of LIFI Protocol

As the shutdown drags on and economic signals decline, investors appear to be turning to alternative assets, such as gold and cryptocurrencies like BNB. XYO co-founder Markus Levin argued that the market is entering one of Bitcoin’s historically most dynamic months and that traders should be prepared for volatility.

BNB Chain reduces its gas fees

Today, all BNB Smart Chain (BSC) validators and builders have adopted the new minimum gas price of 0.05 Gwei and BSC is fully ready to accept transactions at this rate. That’s ~$0.005 per transaction, making BSC one of the most cost-efficient blockchains in crypto. What this… https://t.co/qEAHIUHVRI pic.twitter.com/56g86yHgWN — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 1, 2025

BNB’s outperformance of the wider market was also fueled by token-specific catalysts. The asset reduced its minimum gas fees earlier this week from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei, making the network one of the cheapest among other blockchains. The proposal follows previous decisions in April 2024 to reduce the gas price from 3 Gwei to 1 Gwei, and again in May 2025 to lower it to 0.1 Gwei.

Validators on the proposal also reduced block intervals from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. The validators are now proposing that gas fees should be reduced to ~$0.005 per transaction to make the virtual asset more competitive with chains like Solana and Base.

BNB Chain validators also stated that APY remained stable above 0.5%, supported by higher trading activity and the digital asset’s price growth. They noted that trading is currently the dominant activity on BNB Chain – and gas fees matter most for traders.

Validators proposed that the asset strive to have the lowest gas fees possible, as long as the staking APY remains above 0.5%. They stated that the initiative strikes a balance between network growth and validator rewards, ensuring long-term sustainability.

The validators revealed that their goal is for gas fees to drop to $0.001 per transaction, representing a more than 90% reduction from past levels and aligning with the most competitive chains. The digital asset’s activity is dominated by trading-related transactions, surging from 20% at the start of 2025 to 67% by June.

Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund also named BNB as its first investment asset. Kazakhstan’s government website revealed that it established the crypto reserve in partnership with Binance.

The country did not specify the amount of BNB purchased to seed the fund and didn’t provide further details about potential other digital asset investments. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development established the Alem Crypto Fund, while the Qazaqstan Venture Group, under the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), manages the reserve.

