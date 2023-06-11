BNB recorded millions in sell orders before SEC lawsuit

TL;DR Breakdown

In the world of trading, timing can make or break an investment strategy. Recent data indicates that some traders successfully executed well-timed sell orders for Binance Coin (BNB) tokens just before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unleashed a massive crackdown on crypto exchange Binance on June 5.

BNB sell orders were more than $37 million

According to TradingView data, there was a surge in aggregated sell orders totaling approximately 125,000 BNB, equivalent to $37 million, on the BNB/USDT order book on Binance. These sell orders were observed at 11:45 p.m. UTC on June 4 and 1:45 a.m. UTC on June 5, just before the SEC’s legal action against Binance.

Furthermore, Coinalyze reported that BNB’s open interest, which refers to the total number of outstanding derivative contracts held by investors, increased by nearly $30 million within the first nine hours of June 5. This rise occurred before the news broke at 11:15 a.m. UTC that the SEC had filed a lawsuit against Binance, accusing the exchange of commingling customer funds and operating an unregistered securities exchange.

Analyst debates the need for vigilance in the market

Typically, an increase in open interest suggests the entry of new traders who are creating new positions in the market rather than closing existing ones. Following the SEC’s crackdown, the price of BNB, which the regulatory body considers a security, plummeted 9% from $300 to $272 within just one hour.

Traders who had speculated that the price of BNB would decline before 11:15 a.m. UTC on June 5 profited significantly from the subsequent price action triggered by the SEC’s lawsuit against Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume. While the timing of these sell orders raises eyebrows, an SEC spokesperson has not provided any comment regarding the trades executed before the SEC’s legal action against Binance.

The incident highlights the inherent volatility and potential market manipulation that can occur in the crypto trading ecosystem. It also underscores the need for vigilance and regulatory oversight to ensure fair and transparent trading practices. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve, market participants, regulators, and investors alike must remain vigilant to protect the integrity of the market and the interests of traders.