🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BNBBTCETHXRP

BNB flips XRP, becoming the 3rd largest crypto in the world

2 mins read
830115
BNB flips XRP, becoming the 3rd largest crypto in the world

Contents

1. BNB Chain surpasses Solana and Ethereum.
2. XRP drops 2% amid whale selling
Share link:

In this post:

  • BNB has flipped XRP, becoming the 3rd largest crypto coin in the world by market cap after amassing $184 billion.
  • The BNB Chain has regained its position as the most-used blockchain by active addresses, surpassing Solana and Ethereum.
  • XRP is trading at $2.94, representing a 1.59% decline over the last 24 hours.

BNB, Binance’s native token, has flipped XRP, becoming the 3rd largest crypto coin in the world by market cap. The token has amassed over $184 billion, a $6 billion separation from the now fourth-largest cryptocurrency.

BNB has been gaining momentum against XRP in recent months, with the Binance-native token benefiting from increased activity in decentralized exchange operations and broader ecosystem adoption. Its price has surged over 50% on a monthly basis. 

The token reached a new all-time high of  $1,300 on a price 45% surge in 2025, outpacing XRP’s 27% gain. The shift places BNB behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of total market value among crypto assets.

BNB Chain surpasses Solana and Ethereum.

This performance has been driven by the optimism surrounding BNB Chain. According to TokenTerminal and DeFiLlama, BNB Chain has regained its position as the most-used blockchain by active addresses, surpassing Solana and Ethereum. 

The growth coincides with a massive spike in decentralized trading and lending, particularly on the Aster Protocol, where TVL skyrocketed 570% to $2.34 billion.

Binance’s ongoing attempts to integrate Web3 have also brought users back to the BNB ecosystem. These include its Alpha Points programs, wallet events, and Launchpool campaigns. The recent drop in the network’s gas fee to 0.05 Gwei has made it easier for developers to join and strengthened user retention.

See also  MELANIA token dips 98% amid $30M team wallet questions

Meanwhile, a deflationary supply model and increasing faith in BNB’s long-term utility have institutional investors continuing to pile it in. Some regional investment funds have also included BNB in their digital asset portfolios. These funds are based in Kazakhstan and Southeast Asia, among other regions.

Meanwhile, the total crypto market cap has now reached $4.23 trillion, with Bitcoin’s dominance at 58.3% and BNB strengthening as a key altcoin leader. The coin is trading at $1,322, up 7% in the last 24 hours. 

To that end, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, is taking home quite a fortune. According to Forbes, he is now the 21st-richest person on the planet with a net worth of almost $90 billion. 

XRP drops 2% amid whale selling

As the broader crypto market sees small gains, XRP is heading in the opposite direction. This was largely triggered by a Ripple treasury transfer of 200 million XRP, worth approximately $610 million, on October 6. 

Such movements are often presented as liquidity management, but the market typically interprets them as OTC dump signals, especially with XRP already facing resistance at $3.10. Whale behavior confirmed this view, with over $300M in XRP disposals recorded during the session.

See also  UXLINK considers unlocking tokens for users affected by hack in restart plan

Although there is a short-term weakness, all moving averages remain positive. This shows that XRP is still in an accumulation phase, which means that buyers are still supporting the asset above important levels, especially between $2.94 and $2.99. 

The 20-day EMA has also started to move up, which supports the rising trend. However, the lack of volume at breakout zones shows that traders are hesitant. $2.99 remains the key short-term support, validated by repeated defenses and whale absorption patterns.

A break above $3.05 could trigger a bullish continuation, targeting $3.10, followed by $3.40 and $3.66 if the descending triangle pattern is invalidated. However, failure to hold above $2.94 could lead to further consolidation or downside testing.

Traders are looking out for October 19, which is the SEC ETF deadline, with over 70 crypto ETFs pending, including seven XRP-specific applications. The FOMC meeting is also scheduled for October 29. Markets have priced a 96% chance of a rate cut, potentially injecting liquidity into risk assets like XRP. Meanwhile, the coin is trading at $2.94, a 1.59% decline in the last 24 hours.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan