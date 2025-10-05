🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Total crypto market cap rides Bitcoin bulls to $4.35T all-time high

2 mins read
828287

Contents

1. Overall market cap sets new $4.35 trillion record
2. The outlook for the rest of 2025
In this post:

  • The global cryptocurrency market cap has surpassed $4 trillion, exceeding the UK’s GDP of approximately $3.6 trillion in 2023.
  • Bitcoin reached a new all-time high over the weekend as Ethereum surged past $4,500.
  • Investors are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies as hedges against inflation and safe-haven assets amid rising sovereign debt and economic uncertainty.

 

 

On October 5, 2025, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization ballooned to a record $4.35 trillion, thanks mostly to Bitcoin’s recent near-vertical rally above $125,000. This marks a fresh all-time high and returns the market firmly into bull territory. 

The new all-time high level of total crypto market cap topped its previous summit of about $4 trillion set late in September 2025. The latest rally surge came as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and their ETFs saw record-level inflows as the US government remains shut down, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan.

Total crypto market cap rides Bitcoin bulls to $4.35T all-time high
Overall crypto market cap reached a new all-time high of $4.35 trillion. Source: CoinMarketCap

Overall market cap sets new $4.35 trillion record

Various factors have contributed to the recent surge in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $125,506 yesterday, October 4, while Ethereum finally regained momentum after price stalled at the $4000 level to now trade close to $4,500 as of October 5. 

BTC and ETH together account for over 65% of the total market capitalization, accounting for about $3 trillion between the top two cryptos.

The growing institutional demand has also boosted the capitalization surge to $4.35 billion. According to reports, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have attracted over $70 billion in inflows since the beginning of 2025, significantly lowering barriers for traditional investors and validating cryptocurrencies as mainstream investment options.

They slowed to a crawl in September, a month historically thought to be a bad one for BTC. However, they picked up again as we entered October, closing out their best seven-day period during the last week, coinciding with the first week of the US government shutdown. 

Investors have increasingly been viewing cryptocurrencies as hedges against inflation and economic uncertainty, with Bitcoin being likened to digital gold amid rising sovereign debt and weakening fiat currencies. 

The outlook for the rest of 2025

As crypto continues to grow, it will continue to integrate with traditional finance. With institutional adoption on the rise, new regulatory frameworks being crafted globally, and developer ecosystems maturing, the digital asset industry is expected to develop into a pillar of global finance.

Already, real-world asset tokenization, DeFi, and stablecoin usage have been expanding crypto’s reach, with major financial institutions exploring tokenized products, but markets will be watching closely to see whether the momentum is sustained through Q4. 

Cryptopolitan analysts expect Bitcoin to reach $160,000 by the end of 2025, with bullish sentiments projected to persist until the end of the year. Over the long term, BTC could ride institutional demand to $350,548 by 2031.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

