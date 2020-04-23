The rise of blockchain in art is helping artists resolve age-old issues rampant in the art realm. Famous photographer and filmmaker, Lyle Owerko, has put up his works for sale on a blockchain-platform called Nifty Gateway. Gemini crypto exchange is behind Nifty Gateway, and the photographer wants to promote both the blockchain technology and his digital artwork in one go.

Blockchain in art industry is gaining ground rapidly. The technology has not only helped with the authentication of genuine works but also on the supply chain side.

Blockchain in Art – Lyle auction to help tokenize art

Lyle Owerko got famous when his haunting pictures of the 9/11 attacks gained worldwide fame. Jay-Z and Madonna are some of the well-known patrons of Lyle’s artworks. The current auction features many works that form part of Lyle’s Boombox project. The project aims to capture the Boombox era with colorful virtual artworks depicting an era gone by.

Lyle’s trademark pieces have garnered significant attraction from art critics. The Boombox project began in 2005, and Lyle has focused on depicting the most important music industry names and brands in this project. Earlier, the Boombox project encapsulated sculptures and pictures. However, the latest collection showcases Nifties. The auction features six nifty sets, each one containing numerous price points and quantities.

Lyle has been an ardent supporter of blockchain in the art

After gaining initial fame from the unfortunate 9/11 incident, Owerko continued his adventures in the modern art sphere. His art includes modern-day living, and most examples are centered around the contemporary lifestyle. He has worked with numerous big brands, including Sundance Channel, MTC, and more.

No surprise that a lover of modernism is promoting blockchain in art through auctions. He has regularly promoted Nifties and believes in its potential as a medium to encourage the realm of art.

"Enforcing scarcity in #digitalart couldn't happen before. The digital art movement has existed for

Blockchain adds a whole new perspective to the way artworks change hands. Besides promising security, safety, and efficiency, blockchain adds accessibility factor to the mix. Piracy and plagiarism are rampant in the artwork realm. Both can be taken care of blockchain solutions as NFTs help establish the genuineness of any artwork.