South Korea has recorded an uptick of drivers embracing blockchain driver licenses since its launch in May, registering over one million drivers for the service. The enrollment into the digital licenses accounted for over 3 percent of the country’s 32.6 million registered drivers in the country.



The blockchain driver licenses will make use of the PASS smartphone app, which will allow traffic police to identify drivers through scanning barcodes or QR codes.

Background of the blockchain driver licenses

The project was conceived in 2019 when the nation’s Ministry of Science and ICT approved the use of blockchain as a replacement for the plastic card drivers licenses. The project saw three of the largest mobile carriers, SK, KT, and LG U+, come together and collaborate with the ministry in launching the country’s first blockchain driver verification system.

In May this year, the project was finally completed and rolled out to the public, by the ministry, mobile carriers, and the Korea Road Traffic Authority. By the end of last month, the project had gained popularity in the country with over a million people embracing the use of technology for driver’s license verification over the current plastic cards. Chauffeurs in the country have also embraced the technology, with 27 license screening system in Korea adopting the technology.

Alternative for an ID when purchasing products

Application for the blockchain driver licenses is also opening doors for other areas to use the technology for verification. Just like the plastic driver’s licenses, these digital licenses will also be used to verify a person’s age, therefore used as an alternative for an ID when purchasing products in stores such as alcohol or cigarettes.

Industry players have also expressed their optimism with the technology and have started adopting it for their businesses. Rental vehicle firms and restaurants are exploring possibilities of using the technology in their day to day running of their businesses. Shared trips services are also investing in technology as a means of verification for their clients.