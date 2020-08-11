Blockchain development platform Alchemy has announced public launch after closed beta testing.

Alchemy is a platform that enables users to develop and grow blockchain applications by providing the necessary infrastructure. The platform provides development and infrastructure tools for many popular blockchain solutions.

The San Fransico-based firm was founded three years ago and provides blockchain development tools to numerous initiatives. The firm has powered many popular DeFi projects such as Maker and bancor and has been used to support the development of Dapper Labs, Kyber Network, and 0x.

The platform claims to make “Ethereum development easy.” Previously, the platform was only available to teams close to the project’s developers. By launching it publicly, the firm provides every developer the tools and the platform they need to build blockchain solutions.

The purpose

Blockchain development platform Alchemy’s CEO Nikil Viswanathan stated that the team’s “mission” is to make blockchain accessible to all developers and to bring “the magic of blockchain to the world.”

CTO Joe Lau stated that the project aims to equip developers with the right tools needed to develop solutions in the blockchain ecosystem. He stated that most developers want to build “skyscrapers,” but all they have are “shovels and hammers.” He continued the metaphor saying that Alchemy provides them the “cranes, trucks, and other tools” needed to achieve their goals.

Alchemy claims to be backed by Stanford University, cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase among others.

The firm conducted a Series A round last year raising $15 million from a host of investors including Charles Schwab and rapper Jay Z.