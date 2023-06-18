Anthony Blinken is trying to fix China-US relationship

TL;DR Breakdown

Stepping into the historical cauldron of US-China relations, Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, has become a beacon of diplomatic engagement.

Marking the first such visit to China since 2018, Blinken’s trip hints at a strategic shift towards reviving the tenuous ties between the two global powers.

Following an incident involving a suspected Chinese espionage balloon hovering over North America, the fragile relationship was strained further, making Blinken’s task even more critical.

Navigating through a troubled history

Over a span of five-and-a-half hours, Blinken convened with China’s foreign minister Qin Gang, setting the stage for a cautious yet necessary dialogue.

Acknowledging the importance of open communication channels to circumvent misperceptions and miscalculations, Blinken extended an invitation to Qin to continue the dialogue in Washington.

The State Department reinforced this sentiment with Matthew Miller, the department’s spokesperson, emphasizing the relevance of diplomacy in these intricate matters.

Qin, reciprocating the cautious optimism, stressed the importance of a stable and predictable relationship, acknowledging the current low point in US-China relations.

It is worth noting that the U.S. harbors concerns regarding China’s military maneuvers around Taiwan and their reticence to condemn Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

Mapping a road to rapprochement

The roadmap for Blinken’s diplomatic mission is predicated on the understanding reached between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali in November.

The objective was to establish a foundation for their relationship, which was temporarily hampered by the balloon incident in February. Despite this setback, signs of progress were visible, with high-level meetings taking place between CIA director Bill Burns and his Chinese counterparts.

While the task of mending the fissures in the relationship is a monumental challenge, Blinken remains acutely aware of the difficulties that lie ahead.

As Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department’s top official for East Asia, observes, one of Blinken’s key objectives is ensuring competition between the two countries doesn’t escalate into conflict.

The alleged Chinese spy balloon episode, which China claims was a weather observation vessel, remains a contentious point. In a move suggesting skepticism towards China’s version of events, 19 Republican senators have called for an immediate release of the FBI’s findings.

President Biden, however, played down the incident, suggesting it was more embarrassing than intentional.

Bracing for economic uncertainties

While the diplomatic ballet unfolds, economic realities lurk in the background. China’s economy, strained by stringent Covid measures, may be looking for a respite from tensions with the U.S.

However, the imposition of U.S. export curbs and China’s decision to tighten anti-espionage laws have dampened investor sentiment.

The diplomatic dance is far from over. Blinken’s visit marks a significant stride, albeit in a long journey. Republicans, including Mike Gallagher, are skeptical about what they term as “zombie engagement”, fearing that extending olive branches to Beijing could invite aggression.

Nevertheless, it is clear that top-level dialogues are necessary to clarify intentions and reduce the risk of escalation.

As Blinken navigates through the diplomatic minefield, his efforts underscore a broader push towards diplomacy in addressing some of the most pressing geopolitical issues of our time.

In the end, maintaining communication channels and preventing competition from spilling into conflict might be the way forward, however challenging the road might be.

