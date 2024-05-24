Loading...

BlackRock’s Spot Ethereum ETF Has Been Listed On The DTCC

2 mins read
BlackRock's Spot Ethereum ETF Has Been Listed On The DTCC

Contents
1. BlackRock’s ETF Is on DTCC
2. BlackRock Awaits S-1 Filing Approval
3. SEC Talks with ETF Issuers
Share link:

In this post:

  • BlackRock’s Spot Ethereum ETF has been listed on the DTCC.
  • The ETH ETF has been listed following the U.S. SEC’s approval of ETH ETFs yesterday.
  • BlackRock’s Spot ETH has been listed under the ticker symbol – $ETHA.

BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF just got listed on Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The spot ETF is listed under the ticker symbol $ETHA. The listing comes after the SEC approved eight spot ETFs yesterday. 

Yesterday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved eight Ethereum Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). The approved ETH ETF applications came from well-known asset management firms in the crypto industry.

The SEC filings listed the ETH ETFs from Blackrock’s iShares Ethereum Trust, ARK Invest, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Galaxy, Bitwise, and Invesco.

Also Read: Boothbay Fund Now the Largest Reported Holder of the BlackRock, Fidelity, and Bitwise ETFs

All the ETFs sought listing on NASDAQ, Cboe BZX Exchange, and NYSE Acra.

BlackRock’s ETF Is on DTCC

The asset management firms got to work immediately after the SEC approved spot Ethereum ETFs. Blackrock’s spot Ethereum ETF got listed on DTCC. The Spot ETF will trade under the ticker symbol $ETHA. 

BlackRock's Spot Ethereum ETF Has Been Listed On The DTCC
BlackRock ETH ETF Listed on DTCC

Investors will have to wait a little longer to invest in these assets. According to experts, getting these ETH ETFs to start trading could take weeks, if not months.

Also Read: Blackrock’s New Spot Ethereum ETF Filing Excludes Staking

At this time, the SEC gave the green light for the 19b-4 forms of the ETH ETFs. In order to trade, the asset management firms would need to get approvals for their ETH ETF S-1 filing.

BlackRock Awaits S-1 Filing Approval

The SEC’s approval of ETH ETFs is a milestone achievement towards getting the spot ETFs trading on exchange platforms. According to James Seyffart, a CFA and ETF analyst, the process usually takes months.

He also added that he and Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst, think this time, the approval process may be much faster than it has always been.

SEC Talks with ETF Issuers

The SEC had already initiated conversations with Ethereum ETH issuers ahead of its landmark decision to uphold ETH ETFs. The discussions were centered around S-1 filings, which are vital in the process. The S-1 filings are important for the ETFs to become tradable as intended.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
VanEck Posts A New ETH ETF Ad on X
#News
2 mins read

VanEck Posts New ETH ETF Ad on X Minutes After SEC’s ETH ETF Approval

Ethereum Classic
#News
3 mins read

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Rallies Against Market After Launching Native Stablecoin

Iraq gets DLT carbon credit regulated exchange
#Industry News
2 mins read

Iraq Gets DLT Carbon Credit Regulated Exchange

Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today?
#Industry News
2 mins read

Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan