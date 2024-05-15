Loading...

Boothbay Fund now the Largest Reported Holder of the BlackRock, Fidelity, and Bitwise ETFs.

Boothbay

Contents
1. Boothbay Files Form 13F with the SEC
2. Boothbay Fund Form 13F Filing History
In this post:

  • Boothbay Fund Management LLC just filed with the SEC, revealing its BlackRock, Fidelity, and Bitwise ETF holdings.
  • The Fund Management has over $100 million in both BlackRock Bitcoin and Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs.
  • Boothbay Fund Management also holds over $50 million worth of shares in both Grayscale and Bitwise ETFs.

Another big filing today: Boothbay reportedly disclosed its financial positions to the SEC in a recent filing. The firm has revealed its positions in BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Bitwise Bitcoin ETFs. 

Reports indicate Boothbay fund holds 3,701,600 shares of BlackRock Bitcoin ETF, amounting to $149,803,752.

According to the SEC filings, Boothbay also holds 1.7 million shares of Fidelity Bitcoin ETF, which translates to $105,502,000. The firm holds an additional $69,487,000 worth of Grayscale BTC, approximately 1.1 million shares. The filings also reveal over $50 million Bitwise Bitcoin ETF.

The SEC filing reports the total value of all reported 13F positions is $5.2 billion.

The fund’s actual Assets Under Management (AUM) are much more than the disclosed positions on the cryptocurrency-related ETFs. The firm has holdings in all sorts of ETFs, including SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, iShares Trust – iShares Russell 2000 ETF, and iShares Bitcoin Trust, among others.

Boothbay’s latest holdings primarily focus on furniture fixtures, railroad transportation, and motor freight transportation and warehousing.

Boothbay Files Form 13F with the SEC

Boothbay Fund Management filed form 13F-HR with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required. The report is required from institutional managers, and it’s always due within 45 days after the end of a calendar quarter.

Also Read: Blackrock to Become World’s Top Bitcoin Fund

As per the requirements, fund managers like Boothbay must disclose the security’s name and class, the total number of shares, and the total market value at the end of each quarter. The fund management disclosed over 1500 current holdings totaling $5,192,757,027.

Boothbay Fund Form 13F Filing History

Historical data indicates this year’s first quarter recorded the highest-ever market value of over $5 billion. Previously, the fund recorded 3.9 billion USD in the December 31st reporting period and 4.2 billion USD in the preceding quarter. This year’s first quarter filing marks the first time since the fund started making these filings, marking a significant milestone.

Also Read: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust A Tale of Massive Inflows and Outflows

The filing data reveals comprehensive information about the fund’s Holdings, reported value, reporting period, and dates. A deeper dive also reveals the composition of holdings by industry.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth.

 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

