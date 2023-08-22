Blackpink makes entrance into Roblox’s metaverse

TL;DR Breakdown

South Korean pop sensation Blackpink, known for making history as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella, is venturing into the virtual realm of Roblox. The quartet is set to grace the metaverse with a dedicated fan hub, marking a significant step in its digital presence. Named “Blackpink: The Palace,” this immersive experience promises to be a permanent addition to Roblox, allowing devoted fans (affectionately referred to as Blinks) to engage with the group’s music and recreate their iconic choreography within the virtual realm. The hub will serve as a hub for fans to connect, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the world of Blackpink.

A glimpse into the Blackpink metaverse palace

In “Blackpink: The Palace,” users can interact with avatars representing Blackpink’s members: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé. Beyond mere interaction, fans will have the opportunity to snap photos with these virtual idols. Additionally, a range of custom outfits and emotes for personal avatars will be available for purchase, enhancing the overall experience.

A unique feature of the Blackpink-themed Roblox world is the interactive upgrade mechanic. Users can enhance their in-game items by using a hammer-like “lightstick” to smash crystals. This concept mirrors the light-up accessories that fans traditionally wield during concerts. As an incentive for engagement, the virtual hub will introduce various challenges throughout the year, enabling players to earn Robux, Roblox’s in-game currency.

The anticipated Blackpink-themed Roblox world is scheduled to debut on August 25, crafted in collaboration with British studio Karta. To celebrate the launch, fans visiting the virtual space within the initial 24 hours of release will be rewarded with a unique badge that can be displayed on their Roblox profiles.

Hyojung Lee, the Head of the IPX Division at YG Plus, expressed excitement about the virtual venture, stating, “We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to a beautiful virtual palace where they can party, connect, and experience everything Blackpink beyond the constraints of time and space.” The fusion of K-pop and the metaverse is not a new phenomenon.

The group sets its sight on an expansion in the metaverse

Earlier this year, Roblox hosted an in-game concert featuring K-pop sensation NCT 127. Fellow K-pop acts Stray Kids and Sunmi played pivotal roles in launching Spotify’s official Roblox Island, complete with meet-and-greet events, virtual merchandise, and music production tools. Blackpink’s successful collaboration with the battle royale game PUBG Mobile earned them the “Best Metaverse Performance” award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Additionally, the group has joined forces with the South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto, which is poised to enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its ZTX platform on the Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum. The global rise of K-pop and its virtual presence align seamlessly with the metaverse trend. In the wake of the pandemic, high-profile virtual concerts featuring renowned K-pop groups like BTS and Twice garnered massive online audiences.

The South Korean government’s investment of $170 million in metaverse developments in 2022 further underscores the growing importance of this digital landscape. This transition to the metaverse isn’t a leap for K-pop enthusiasts, with groups like Aespa integrating virtual counterparts into music videos and metaverse performances.

Additionally, Korean company Kakao Entertainment partnered with mobile gaming giant Netmarble to create a digital K-pop band named Mave. Employing AI technologies, Mave interacts with fans both virtually and in the physical world. The group’s debut track “Pandora” achieved nearly 4 million YouTube views, emphasizing the crossroads of music, technology, and fandom.

Blackpink’s foray into Roblox’s metaverse exemplifies the growing intersection of K-pop and virtual realms. With a rich array of interactive features, “Blackpink: The Palace” provides Blinks with an opportunity to engage deeply with their favorite group’s music and visuals. As the metaverse continues to evolve, K-pop’s integration into this digital universe remains an exciting and innovative trend.