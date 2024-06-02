Blacklist International Secures Spot at Riyadh Masters

The Filipino esports team, Blacklist International, has qualified for the Riyadh Masters after a dramatic and hard-fought victory in the Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier. Blacklist International’s qualification follows a period of internal turmoil for the team.

The Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier concluded with two teams qualifying for the upcoming Riyadh Masters event. The two teams include Aurora and Blacklist International. Aurora’s qualification was expected, but Blacklist International’s victory was somewhat considered unexpected by many fans due to issues within the team and its uncertain future.

Blacklist International Overcomes Internal Conflict

Blacklist International had internal issues among its players, with instances of arguments between core team members, Gabbi and Abed on May 15, which led to the two receiving a fine. The team CEO said that the players had sorted out their issues and agreed to become teammates again. However, the CEO pointed out that the Riyadh Masters qualifier may be their ‘last hurrah,’ creating some unrest among fans regarding the team’s future.

Despite these challenges, the team entered the qualifying phase of the tournament, showing tenacity and expertise and finally conquering Talon Esports with a 2-1 scoreline in the Lower Bracket finals. This win secured their spot in the prestigious Riyadh Masters.

Riyadh Masters Kicks Off in July

The Riyadh Masters, a $5 million Esports tournament featuring various game titles, will take place between July 4 and July 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The inclusion of Blacklist International takes the total number of participating teams to ten for the competition. Fans look forward to the performances of these elite teams who are fighting for victory and a large share of the prize pool.

Fans Await Blacklist International’s Performance

Blacklist International’s qualification for the Riyadh Masters has ignited anticipation and excitement among their fans. The team’s journey to the Riyadh Masters has been marked by determination and perseverance. Their performance in this high-stakes tournament will be closely watched by fans.

A fan said:



I can’t believe Blacklist International made it to Riyadh Masters! Despite all the drama, they’ve shown they’re still a force to be reckoned with. Can’t wait to see them compete on the global stage! Source: Reddit

Blacklist International’s presence in Riyadh Masters adds an extra layer of excitement, as fans wonder whether this “last hurrah” will be the team’s defining moment. Fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite team compete, hoping for a triumphant performance that will solidify the team’s place in Esports history.

Despite internal conflict and uncertainty, the team has proven their mettle, securing their spot among the elite teams set to compete in one of Esports’ most prestigious events. As the countdown to Riyadh Masters begins, fans eagerly wait to see Blacklist International strive to make their mark on the international Esports scene.

