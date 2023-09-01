Bitwise unexpectedly withdraws Bitcoin and Ethereum market cap strategy ETF application

TL;DR Breakdown

Bitwise Asset Management has decided to withdraw its application for a Bitcoin and Ethereum Market Cap Strategy ETF in a move that has puzzled many in the cryptocurrency community. Initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 3rd, the application aimed to create an ETF that would allocate funds into either a Bitcoin Futures Contract or an Ethereum Futures Contract based on their relative market capitalization. This surprising decision comes from a recent interview in which Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, urged the SEC to approve all ETFs.

The timing of the withdrawal is particularly perplexing given the current bullish sentiments in the market, especially after Grayscale’s recent victory over the SEC. The withdrawal has left investors and market analysts scratching their heads, trying to decipher Bitwise’s sudden change in strategy.

The official statement and its implications

In the official withdrawal statement, Bitwise stated, “The Trust no longer intends to seek effectiveness of the Fund and no securities of the Fund were sold, or will be sold, under the Post-Effective as mentioned earlier Amendment to the Trust’s Registration Statement.” The statement is notably vague and provides no specific reasons for the withdrawal. However, it does mention that the fund aimed to provide investors with capital appreciation, adding, “There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.”

Bitwise has withdrawn an ETF application before. Earlier this year, the asset management company applied for an Ethereum Strategy ETF to invest in front-time and back-time Ethereum Futures. However, just a week after the filing, Bitwise decided to withdraw the application. These repeated withdrawals raise questions about the asset management company’s long-term strategy and commitment to launching cryptocurrency-based ETFs.

What’s next for Bitwise and the crypto community?

Despite the withdrawal of the Bitcoin and Ethereum Market Cap Strategy ETF, it’s worth noting that Bitwise’s Bitcoin Spot ETF is still very much in play. This leaves the door open for future developments and keeps the crypto community on its toes as they eagerly await Bitwise’s next move.

The contradiction between the public statements of Bitwise’s Chief officers and the company’s actions has created confusion among investors. This inconsistency makes it challenging to predict what Bitwise has planned for the future, especially in the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments.

While the withdrawal of the ETF application may be seen as a setback, it could also be a strategic move by Bitwise to reassess its position and come back with a more robust offering. The crypto asset management firm may be cautious, especially considering the regulatory hurdles and uncertainties surrounding cryptocurrency-based financial products.

Conclusion

The withdrawal of Bitwise’s Bitcoin and Ethereum Market Cap Strategy ETF application has undoubtedly sent ripples through the cryptocurrency community. While the reasons for the withdrawal remain unclear, the move has sparked a flurry of speculation and debate among investors and market analysts alike. As the crypto community eagerly awaits Bitwise’s next move, one thing is sure: the landscape of cryptocurrency investments remains as unpredictable and exciting as ever.