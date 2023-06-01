Bitvo stands strong amidst crypto exchange closures, offers a 50% discount on withdrawal fees

TL;DR Breakdown

Bitvo Inc., the renowned crypto asset trading platform, is thrilled to unveil a special promotion that will undoubtedly excite new and existing customers. Starting today, June 1st, until August 31st, 2023, Bitvo will offer an incredible 50% discount on its regular withdrawal fee.

This gesture comes when numerous cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms are regrettably closing their Canadian operations due to their inability or unwillingness to comply with Canadian regulations.

Unlike these departing platforms, Bitvo is steadfastly committed to the Canadian market and its valued customers. With a track record that spans through the years, encompassing bullish and bearish markets, Bitvo takes immense pride in providing a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform. Since its inception in 2018, Bitvo has proactively adhered to Canadian regulations, ensuring compliance at every step.

Notably, the company is a registered Money Service Business with FINTRAC. It holds the distinction of being a Restricted Dealer registered with the securities commissions in all provinces and territories across Canada.

Bitvo’s reputation is built on its best-in-class website and mobile applications, which offer a seamless experience for buying and selling crypto assets. Setting itself apart from the competition, Bitvo offers unique features such as the Bitvo Same Day Guarantee, ensuring swift transactions, and the Bitvo Cash Card, providing users with added convenience.

Additionally, Bitvo equips traders with powerful technical analysis tools, enabling them to make informed decisions.

Central to Bitvo’s success is its exceptional team of skilled, transparent, and qualified individuals. Comprising experts from the financial markets and payment processing sectors, this dynamic group ensures that Bitvo consistently delivers top-notch customer service. Furthermore, Bitvo places paramount importance on security. With a flawless track record of never losing customer funds, the company stores fiat funds in central Canadian banks.

At the same time, crypto assets are primarily held in cold storage with a trusted, licensed third-party trust company. Bitvo boasts an impressive US$250 million insurance coverage to bolster this security.

Bitvo’s decision to offer a substantial discount on withdrawal fees is a testament to its dedication to customer satisfaction and unwavering commitment to the Canadian market. As other platforms retreat, Bitvo stands tall, providing a reliable and feature-rich trading platform that puts the needs of Canadian cryptocurrency enthusiasts first. Experience the Bitvo difference today and join the growing community of satisfied customers who have made Bitvo their trusted partner in crypto asset trading.