Bittrex U.S. granted permission to enable customer withdrawals following bankruptcy ruling

Bittrex US, the American branch of the cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, has been granted permission by a Delaware bankruptcy court to initiate customer withdrawals following its recent bankruptcy filing. The court ruling comes amidst opposition from the U.S. government, which claims that the exchange owes millions of dollars for sanctions violations.

Delaware court authorizes Bittrex US to facilitate withdrawals for customers

In a recent ruling, Judge Brendan Shannon of the Delaware bankruptcy court authorized Bittrex US and its affiliates to enable customer withdrawals. The ruling allows customers with undisputed, noncontingent, and liquidated claims to withdraw their cryptocurrency assets and fiat currency from the platform. However, the court decision does not clarify the legal ownership of the frozen assets, nor does it determine the priority of customer claims over those of the U.S. government. The ruling also cautions that clawbacks may be possible in the future.

Patty Tomasco, a partner at the law firm Quinn Emanuel representing Bittrex, confirmed that the platform would resume withdrawals on Thursday, June 15. This development follows the exchange’s decision to file for bankruptcy in May after experiencing millions of dollars in withdrawals when it initially announced the closure of its U.S. operations. At the time of the bankruptcy filing, Bittrex reported holding approximately $300 million in customer cash and cryptocurrency within its American branch.

The court ruling leaves the issue of ownership of the frozen assets unresolved, leaving room for further legal disputes. The ongoing controversy surrounding the payouts stems from allegations that Bittrex sought to expedite the resolution process to avoid potential financial consequences imposed by regulatory bodies.

Bittrex’s challenges in the U.S.

Bittrex initially faced mounting regulatory pressure from U.S. authorities towards the end of 2022, prompting the exchange to announce its departure in April 2023. Co-Founder and CEO Richie Lai cited the increasing difficulties of operating within the U.S. regulatory landscape as the primary reason for the decision. Following the announcement, Bittrex filed for bankruptcy, focusing solely on its American branch, while Bittrex Global continued its operations as usual.

The bankruptcy filing potentially affects over 100,000 creditors seeking funds, with liabilities estimated to range between $500 million and $1 billion. Bittrex held around $250 million in customer deposits in cryptocurrencies and $50 million in cash.

The U.S. government opposed Bittrex’s plan to initiate customer refunds, arguing that the exchange should settle outstanding payments for sanctions violations before returning funds to customers. Among the allegations, Bittrex has been accused of operating an unregistered securities platform.

As the withdrawal process begins, resolving ownership disputes and the possibility of clawbacks will be closely monitored. The outcome of these factors will significantly impact the distribution of funds to customers and the overall progress of Bittrex US’s bankruptcy proceedings.