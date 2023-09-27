Bitsa card launches its new DCA saving feature

TLDR Bitsa, a European prepaid card crypto service provider, has launched its new DCA feature, Saving.

Bitsa, a European prepaid card crypto service provider, has launched its new DCA feature, Saving. The new feature, “Saving” involves automating the user’s investments by contributing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, irrespective of market fluctuations.

This intelligent approach minimizes the impact of price volatility and empowers the user to accumulate more of the chosen cryptocurrency over time. With Bitsa’s “Saving” feature, the user can witness firsthand how this strategy could enhance crypto investments across various market scenarios.

DCA simulator

The new feature will allow investors to have the freedom to invest consistently, regardless of whether the market is on an upward or downward trajectory. DCA’s beauty lies in its ability to align your investments with your financial goals, free from the stress of timing market highs and lows.

How does the DCA strategy work?

The DCA investment strategy aims to increase the price of an underlying asset over time.

While the investor buys periodically to invest when the price is high or low, all these purchases result in one average purchase price, which should be lower than the value of an asset.

Antonio Palacio, Managing Director of Bitsa, said:

“During the last year, the cryptocurrency market suffered from the bear market, and a lot of uncertainty led to the investor’s expectations; now we are seeing some new market trends, and the situation is improving. We have launched a new feature that we believe will help investors to achieve great potential along with the DCA investment strategy”.

Bitsa aims to help investors develop innovative investment strategies worldwide while delivering new tools such as the new DCA feature.