Bitcoin takes back to $70,000 as Ether smashes $2,000

  • Bitcoin just reclaimed $70,000, jumping about 11% today after narrowly avoiding a plunge below $60,000 earlier this week. Ether also blasted past $2,000, snapping back from six straight months of losses.

  • Crypto stocks are exploding, with Strategy up 20.67%, MicroStrategy (MSTR) now trading at $129.10, and Galaxy Digital up nearly 18%. Miners like Marathon (MARA) and Bitfarms (BITF) are also ripping higher, up 18.72% and 19.35%, respectively.

See also  Gold slips 7% to $4,515/oz as silver plunges by 14% to $73 with over $4T wiped off market cap

Live Reporting

18:22Miners face production squeeze as retail platforms buckle under stress

Even with Friday’s 11% bounce, Bitcoin is still trading below miners’ estimated average production cost of $74,600, meaning a lot of them are losing money on every coin they produce.

Historically, prices don’t stay below breakeven for long, it wrecks balance sheets, delays spending, and knocks out weaker players fast.

There are also signs of panic among retail traders. Several platforms reportedly froze up today due to volume spikes, a pattern that’s usually seen near peak sell pressure, not the start of a long downturn.

On the macro side, yesterday’s JOLTS report came in weak, with job openings sinking to multi-year lows. That’s pushed up the market’s bets on a June rate cut, even with the drama around who’ll run the Fed next.

If labor stays soft, whoever takes over will find it harder to keep rates high without running into political heat.

There’s also chatter again about quantum computing threats to Bitcoin, but nobody serious is calling it urgent. The risks are limited to a few old wallets and can be dealt with long before they matter. This is engineering stuff, not a reason to panic.

Zooming out, the core bet hasn’t changed. Bitcoin is still a fixed-supply, non-government asset with no dependency on central banks or political credibility.

That narrative only gets stronger when the Fed’s trapped, deficits are ballooning, and trust in fiat is going sideways.

17:50Bitfarms ditches Bitcoin for AI as crypto stocks explode across the board

Crypto company stocks went wild on Friday as Bitcoin and Ether surged back above $70,000 and $2,000, but the biggest story came from Bitfarms, which just announced it’s leaving Bitcoin mining behind for good.

The company is planning to redomicile to the U.S. and rebrand itself as Keel Infrastructure, shifting its entire focus to AI and high-performance computing.

CEO Ben Gagnon said the firm is “no longer a Bitcoin company,” and will now act as a data center infrastructure provider focused on serving AI and compute demand.

The move involves relocating the parent entity from Canada to Delaware, subject to shareholder approval. That vote happens on March 20, with the full transition expected to be wrapped up by April 1.

Each Bitfarms share will convert one-to-one into shares of the new company, which will trade on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker KEEL.

Meanwhile, the entire crypto stock sector is riding the Bitcoin rally. Strategy is still leading the charge, holding its 20.67% gain at $129.11. Coinbase rose 10.43% to $161.36, and Circle jumped 13.1%, now trading at $56.81 with a whopping $483 million in daily volume.

Mining stocks are popping too. Bitmine is up 14.74%, Marathon jumped 19.17%, and CleanSpark gained nearly 20%. TeraWulf posted a 20.39% gain, while Riot climbed 16.75%. Bitfarms, despite the AI pivot, still ended the session up 19.06% at $2.03.

Even smaller players like Genius Group, Nano Labs, and Canaan all rallied more than 10%. The only serious laggard was Argo Blockchain, crashing 17.52% to close at $3.06 after a volume spike.

17:30Bitcoin and Ether bounce hard, but bears still control futures market

Bitcoin bounced hard on Friday, jumping back to $70,072 after coming dangerously close to dipping under $60,000 earlier this week.

That’s an 11% intraday gain, but traders are warning this might just be a temporary spike. The Volmex Implied Volatility Index jumped from 57% to 97%, showing just how unstable things are right now.

Ether has broken clean through $2,000, after falling under $1,900 just a day earlier.

But the stress is still coming from the perpetual futures market, which hasn’t recovered since a wipeout in October triggered more than $3 billion in long Bitcoin positions getting liquidated. That constant flushing of bullish bets has made it harder for liquidity to rebuild.

According to Kaiko, market depth is still down over 35% from October levels, the last time it was this low was after FTX collapsed in 2022.

And now, Bitcoin funding rates have turned negative, dropping to levels not seen since March 2023, pointing to weak demand for long positions and growing short exposure.

Meanwhile, the stock market also came alive today. The Dow surged 918 points, up 1.9%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.5%.

Nvidia jumped 6%, and Microsoft gained 1%, recovering part of the brutal selloff they both suffered earlier this week. Amazon was the only loser in the group, tumbling 10% after reporting disappointing earnings and warning of $200 billion in capital spending this year.

What to know

Bitcoin’s rebound above $70,000 has ignited a broad crypto stock rally, with miners surging double digits.

