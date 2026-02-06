Bitcoin takes back to $70,000 as Ether smashes $2,000

Even with Friday’s 11% bounce, Bitcoin is still trading below miners’ estimated average production cost of $74,600, meaning a lot of them are losing money on every coin they produce.

Historically, prices don’t stay below breakeven for long, it wrecks balance sheets, delays spending, and knocks out weaker players fast.

There are also signs of panic among retail traders. Several platforms reportedly froze up today due to volume spikes, a pattern that’s usually seen near peak sell pressure, not the start of a long downturn.

On the macro side, yesterday’s JOLTS report came in weak, with job openings sinking to multi-year lows. That’s pushed up the market’s bets on a June rate cut, even with the drama around who’ll run the Fed next.

If labor stays soft, whoever takes over will find it harder to keep rates high without running into political heat.

There’s also chatter again about quantum computing threats to Bitcoin, but nobody serious is calling it urgent. The risks are limited to a few old wallets and can be dealt with long before they matter. This is engineering stuff, not a reason to panic.

Zooming out, the core bet hasn’t changed. Bitcoin is still a fixed-supply, non-government asset with no dependency on central banks or political credibility.

That narrative only gets stronger when the Fed’s trapped, deficits are ballooning, and trust in fiat is going sideways.