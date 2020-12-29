TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price prediction expects BTC price to settle to $25,000 by weekend

BTC dominance almost 70 percent

Correction overdue and prompts some bearish movement in BTC price

Volatility remains stable below 75 HV

Despite correction overdue – BTC price pumps remain unpredictable

We saw a lot more than just $20,000 for Christmas as we all witnessed BTC price smash through the $28,000 mark on route to $30,000. Despite the correction being overdue, Bitcoin has set a new precedent in crypto history.

To consider that BTC price was once below $1 can stifle the most robust of thinkers, but today BTC price rests just over $26,000 as a correction lurks on the horizon.

At the time of writing, BTC price is currently $26,612 – down just over one percent on the opening price of the day.

