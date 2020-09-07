Bitcoin price is choppy but bullish

Immediate support at $10,000

The Bitcoin price is currently trading at $10,187 at the time of writing. After strong correction following last week’s slide, bears are still in charge. Judging from the daily chart, prices are consolidating in smaller time frames. As visible, there are minor support and resistance levels at around $10,300 and the $10,200 mark.

Despite conflicting calls from analysts, the Bitcoin price is steady in the last hour but trailing the USD. Week-to-date, the BTC price is down a massive 13 percent. On the contrary, it is up versus ETH—at seven percent, with candlestick arrangements suggesting a possibility of a snap back.

Fanning these are fundamental developments. With central banks adopting a loose monetary policy and devaluing fiat, BTC—described as a store of value, will likely gain. Just recently, the Federal Reserve reiterated its stance on supporting the economy with plans of allowing inflation to soar above the two percent mark.

Following this announcement, the Winklevoss Twins penned an article arguing that BTC has a chance of roaring to $500,000.

If you don’t own #bitcoin right now, your position is long USD shitcoin and short bitcoin. Think about that for a moment. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tylerwinklevoss) September 7, 2020

Pierre Rochard further says Bitcoin is the next reserve currency while Cameron Winklevoss is of the view that Bitcoin is the “OG DeFi project.”

Bitcoin is your next reserve currency. — PierreRochard.com (@pierre_rochard) September 6, 2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis

Technical Chart: Trading View

Although supporters are confident of Bitcoin’s prospects, candlestick arrangements suggest otherwise. Last week’s dip was fast and could potentially mark a top after weeks of steady higher highs.

As aforementioned, immediate resistance is $10,300. From the daily chart, there is a little bit of over-valuation as Sep 4 and Sep 6 candlesticks reveal. This over-valuation could explain attempts in lower frames to reject lower prices, shoring the Bitcoin bulls against determined sellers.

Reflective of their strength is the strong bear momentum and bear candlesticks banding along the lower BB. Often, as long as bars align with the lower BB with increasing volumes, odds of further correction looks likely. However, for bear trend continuation, there must be a strong close below $10,000.

The region between $9,700 and $10,000 is a psychological round number and a strong buy wall judging from order book stacks of limit buy orders. A successful break below this baseline could be the impetus needed to push the Bitcoin price back to $9,500 or even $8,500 in the medium term.

On the flip side, there are sell triggers at around $10,300 from Binance’s order book analysis. If bulls overcome this ceiling, a bounce back to $12,000 is likely on the cards.

Bitcoin Tina, an analyst, is bullish citing unsustainable bear pressure due to shrinking volumes.

This sell off is very bullish IMO. I looked at BLX on Trading view and Coinbase

Daily



Note the decline in volume on selloffs.



Sellers running out of bitcoin to sell. pic.twitter.com/3XueDPUv4u — BitcoinTina☣️- "TINA" #bitcoin (@BitcoinTina) September 5, 2020

PlanB is convinced that in the immediate term, the $10,000 level is a strong support level. He mentions the rising weekly average and its roll in propping prices back in 2017.

#Bitcoin 200 week moving average at $6600 and increasing ~$200 per month. BTC 200WMA never goes down. BTC monthly close has never been below 200WMA. Note BTC $1000 struggle in March 2017. pic.twitter.com/a3VlXoY3z2 — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) September 7, 2020

According to BarChart, the overall average leans to buyers at 56% even though there the trend isn’t defined and price action remains choppy.

All writers' opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Cryptopolitan strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.