TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today.

BTC/USD continued higher overnight.

Resistance was found below $42,000 earlier today.

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong rally since Friday lead to a strong higher high set at $42,000. Therefore, BTC/USD is likely ready to retrace over the next days and set another higher low before continuing even higher next week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen bullish momentum continue over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, has gained 10 percent, while Ethereum follows with a 7.33 percent gain. The rest of the market has seen similar strength gains.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin breaks previous highs, peaks below $42,000

BTC/USD traded in a range of $39,474.40 – $41,750.56, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 9.57 percent, totaling $27.4 billion, while the total market cap trades around $791 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 41.42 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC ready to reverse?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price action slowing down today as the $42,000 mark offers resistance.

Bitcoin price has seen mixed signals over the past week. After a slightly higher high was set above $39,000 during the first days of February, BTC/USD broke slightly lower low just above $36,000.

Therefore, the market structure has turned bearish again. However, after the following reaction higher, bulls did not give up until the previous high was broken in a strong way. Buying continued all the way to the $42,000 mark, where strong resistance was met overnight.

Since then, the Bitcoin price action has traded in a narrow range below the resistance. Likely BTC/USD will soon see a reversal and a retracement. Therefore, we expect another higher low to be set over the next days.

Bitcoin price analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen strong resistance at $42,000 prevent further upside today. Likely buyers are finally exhausted, and BTC/USD will soon begin retracing to set another higher low.

