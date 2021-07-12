TL;DR Breakdown

BTC spiked higher overnight.

Lower high set around $34,500.

Bitcoin likely to move lower today

Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish price action development today as a clear lower high was set overnight. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move lower later this week and try to reach the next support around $31,000 next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with a slight loss over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 0.73 percent, while Ethereum around 1 percent. EOS is among the best performers, with again of around 7.43 percent.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

BTC/USD traded in a range of $33,510 – $34,592, indicating mild volatility. Trading volume has increased by 13.26 percent and totals $22.76 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization stands at around $628.9 billion, resulting in market dominance of 45.13 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – BTC ready to move lower

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price starting to move lower again as bears target the $31,000 support next.

The overall market price action starts to turn bearish again after a higher high was set around $36,500, and Bitcoin started setting lower highs from there. Late last week, BTC/USD pushed lower again and set a lower low of around $32,000.

From there, BTC rallied and set a lower high around $35,000, indicating that further push can be expected to the downside. Over the past hours, the Bitcoin price did, indeed, start to move lower, meaning that we can expect BTC/USD to reach the $31,000 mark over the next few days.

Once the $31,000 mark is reached, BTC/USD will be in a tough decision where to move next. If further downside is seen, BTC/USD will likely drop even further and try to set another several-month swing low.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today as a higher low has been established, and bears are starting to push the market lower again. Therefore, we expect a lot more further downside later this week with the $31,000 support targeted next.

