IOTX Price Prediction 2023-2032: How high can the crypto go?

IOTX Price Prediction 2023-2032

IoTeX is constructing the next generation of the Internet- The Internet of Things (IoT). This development will be unlike any other, allowing every device to connect and interact. Gaining 1000% overnight from its all-time low, is another IOTX rally possible? Let’s dive into this IOTX price prediction to find out.

The IoTeX network is an open-source blockchain protocol that provides scalability, privacy, and interoperability solutions for connected devices. It offers its own developer tools to enable the development of IOTX-powered dApps. It is also Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, making it simple for Ethereum developers to migrate contracts without having to rebuild them from the ground up. According to IoTeX, its blockchain executes transactions quickly and with minimal gas fees.

How much is IOTX worth?

Today’s IOTX price is $0.01377, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.876 million. IOTX is up 1.50% in the last 24 hours. The current MarketCap ranking is #165, with a live market cap of $130.082 million. It has a circulating supply of 9,444,766,455 IOTX coins and a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 IOTX coins.

IOTX price analysis

IOTX is down about 54.88% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in 2017 and down 24.30% over the last 12 months.

IOTX has continuously declined since February after it hit $0.03567.

IOTX is a seller's paradise this year. The coin is down about 70% from 2023's high. Will IOTX recover?

IOTX price analysis 1-day chart: Edges closer to oversold territory

IOTX is down about 54.88% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in 2017 and down 24.30% over the last 12 months. IOTX has continuously declined since February after it hit $0.03567.

The MACD indicator shows IOTX’s momentum was negative for the better part of August. The William Alligator trendlines show rising volatility, and the RSI is constricted at the lower limit. A further drop will force the coin into oversold territory.

Latest News: IoTeX A Revolutionary Tool for Transparency and Collaboration in the DePIN Sector

In a pivotal move towards addressing the pressing challenges of transparency and composability in the rapidly evolving Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) sector, IoTeX has announced the beta launch of DePINscan, a groundbreaking micro-service within the W3bstream ecosystem. With the DePINscan initiative, IoTeX aims to usher in a new era of data-driven insights and collaboration opportunities, offering builders, investors, and the broader community an invaluable tool for informed decision-making and enhanced trust within the DePIN ecosystem.

Transparency and Composability: The Key Challenges

The DePIN sector, which encompasses a wide array of projects related to decentralized physical infrastructure, has been grappling with two major challenges—transparency and composability. The lack of transparent data and the need for seamless composability between projects have hindered the sector’s growth potential. These challenges have led to difficulties in making informed decisions for builders and investors and have impeded collaboration opportunities among different projects within the DePIN ecosystem.

Introducing DePINscan: A Game-Changing Solution

IoTeX’s response to these challenges is the introduction of DePINscan, a pioneering micro-service under the W3bstream framework. DePINscan’s primary objective is to aggregate and visualize data, shedding light on the entire DePIN sector’s operations and enabling a comprehensive understanding of the projects and devices that constitute this rapidly expanding ecosystem.

Builders will gain access to a custom dashboard tool that scales with their decentralized applications (dApps), providing real-time, data-driven insights. These insights will empower builders to make informed decisions, while also fostering trust within the community. DePINscan’s data, verifiably transmitted through W3bstream, will be distributed via API and linked to third-party platforms such as WeChat, CoinGecko, and DappRadar, thereby enhancing the reliability and visibility of application data across the DePIN sector.

Fueling Collaboration and Composability

DePINscan’s true power lies in its ability to foster collaboration and composability within the DePIN ecosystem. By offering shared data layers and insights, DePINscan acts as a catalyst for projects to leverage each other’s strengths, leading to amplified network effects and innovative solutions. For instance, projects like WeatherFlow or WeatherXM can utilize DePINscan to identify regions where existing decentralized networks are operational, providing crucial coverage in remote areas where traditional utilities are lacking.

A Glimpse into DePINscan’s Features

DePINscan features a comprehensive set of tools, including the Map and Discover features, that collectively offer a panoramic view of the DePIN sector and its interconnected devices. Accessible via the devnet portal with support for SQL queries, developers can utilize DePINscan’s real-time data insights to refine their applications and align them with market demand.

Embracing Transparency and Trustlessness

DePINscan aligns with the ethos of transparency inherent to the crypto space. IoTeX’s W3bstream infrastructure, coupled with DePINscan’s capabilities, creates a new paradigm of transparency that aligns with cryptocurrencies’ trustless and decentralized ideals. This alignment further underscores IoTeX’s commitment to bridging the digital and physical worlds gap.

Continued Evolution and Community Involvement

While the beta version of DePINscan is ready for immediate use, IoTeX is committed to refining the tool through bug fixes, improvements to the user experience, and interface enhancements. Looking ahead, IoTeX plans to introduce zero-knowledge proofs on W3bstream, enhancing trustlessness within the DePIN ecosystem. Community feedback will play a pivotal role in shaping future updates.

A Call for Integration and Collaboration

IoTeX encourages all DePIN projects and builders to integrate their projects with W3bstream, including the transformative DePINscan tool. By doing so, the entire DePIN sector can capitalize on transparency, composability, and collaboration benefits. Integration guides are readily available to facilitate this process.

In conclusion, IoTeX’s launch of the DePINscan beta version marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of transparency and composability within the DePIN sector. As builders, investors, and communities embrace this innovative tool, the DePIN ecosystem is poised to achieve greater levels of collaboration, trust, and growth, paving the way for a mutually enriching cycle that intertwines the power of cryptocurrencies with the physical world.

IOTX Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price $ Average Price $ Maximum Price $ 2023 0.019 0.020 0.022 2024 0.027 0.028 0.033 2025 0.042 0.043 0.047 2026 0.059 0.061 0.071 2027 0.087 0.090 0.100 2028 0.120 0.130 0.150 2029 0.180 0.180 0.220 2030 0.260 0.270 0.310 2031 0.400 0.410 0.470 2032 0.590 0.610 0.700

IOTX Price Prediction 2023

In our 2023 IoTeX price prediction, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $0.019 and an average value of $0.02 for the token. With several scheduled ecosystem upgrades, we expect IOTX to experience a surge in value and reach a maximum price of $0.022.

IOTX Price Prediction 2024

According to our IoTeX price prediction for 2024, we expect a minimum price of $0.027 and an average price of $0.028. However, if IOTX’s growth trajectory persists, we predict its value could reach as high as $0.033 at its peak.

IOTX Price Prediction 2025

According to our IoTeX price prediction for 2025, the minimum price of IOTX will be $0.042, while the average price will be around $0.043. There is potential for significant growth in the value of IOTX during this period, with the token possibly reaching a maximum price of $0.047 by the end of 2025.

IOTX Price Prediction 2026

According to the price prediction for 2026, we expect the minimum price of the coin to be $0.059 and an average predicted value of $0.061. We expect IOTX’s price to surge to a maximum of $0.071 by 2026.

IOTX Price Prediction 2027

Our IoTeX price prediction for 2027 is a minimum value of $0.087. with an average trading price of $0.09. Based on the IOTX price prediction for 2027, the price could reach a maximum of $0.1 during the year.

IOTX Price Prediction 2028

Based on our IoTeX price prediction for 2028, the IOTX token is anticipated to experience a bullish trend with a predicted floor price of $0.12 and an average trading value of $0.13. The highest possible price for 2028 is estimated to reach $0.15, reflecting a significant increase in the token’s valuation.

IOTX Price Prediction 2029

Our IoTeX price prediction for 2029 suggests that the minimum price level could be $0.18. The IOTX token will experience significant growth, with a maximum potential price value of $0.22 and an average projected value of $0.18.

IOTX Price Prediction 2030

According to our IoTeX price prediction for 2030, the cryptocurrency’s value may drop to a low of $0.26 by year-end. However, we expect the average trading price to be $0.27 and the highest price to reach at $0.31.

IOTX Price Prediction 2031

Based on our IoTeX IOTX price prediction for 2031, the minimum price of IOTX will be approximately $0.40, while the average price will be around $0.41. The maximum estimated value for IOTX in 2031 will reach $0.47.

IOTX Price Prediction 2032

According to our IoTeX price prediction for 2032, the IOTX coin will rise steadily. However, the minimum price of the coin will be $0.59. The average trading price is estimated at $0.61, indicating steady growth. The maximum estimated price for 2032 is $0.70, showing a potential surge in price.

IOTX Price Predictions by WalletInvestor

Wallet Investor uses technical analysis to provide IoTeX price forecast. The platform states IoTeX Coin’s past performance index rating is D; it adds that IoTeX would make an awesome one-year investment. The expected average price in 2024 will be $0.266. IoTeX Coin’s return on investment (ROI) will be -90.24% in 2024. In 2025 the ROI will be -89.487%; in 2026, it will be -78.755%; in 2027, it will be -71.694%. According to the analysis, the IOTX price is bearish over the entire period.

IOTX Price Predictions by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange prices and other historical market data and analyses it to provide IoTeX coin price prediction. Their IOTX price forecast for 2023 is $0.02 in December. In 2024, IOTX will trade at an average price of $0.0199 in January and $0.01689 in December. In 2025, IOTX will sell at an average price of $0.01635 in January and $0.20748 in December.

IoTeX Price Prediction by Digitalcoin Price

IoTeX price prediction model shows a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of IOTX for the entire duration will be $0.26. In 2024 it will trade at a mean price of $0.0336. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0353 and a minimum of $0.0292. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $0.0476. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0495 and a minimum of $0.0401. In 2031 it will trade at a mean price of $0.19. It will reach a maximum price of $0.19 and a minimum of $0.19.

IOTX Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

IoTeX price predictions by the world’s largest exchange by trading volume, Binance, indicate that it will trade at an average of $0.014331 in 2024, $0.0158 in 2026, $0.01905 in 2030, and $0.03183 in 2050.

Star Trading Friend analysis on Twitter suggests a break out to $0.00138 by the end of the year.

IOTX Overview

IOTX performance at press time.

IOTX Price History

On 3 November 2021, IOTX performed its first burn drop, preempting a massive rise in the value of IOTX, which rose from $0.07817 to $0.1659 in a day – a 112 percent bull run. This was the first time the token had shown any enthusiasm since its early 2018 initial coin offering (ICO).

IOTX gained significant momentum early on but gradually declined in the following weeks until it hit bottom at $0.001239 on March 13, 2020. In the bull market of 2021, IOTX registered its highest gains after reaching its peak at $0.2611 on November 13, 2021. In 2022, it shed all its profits and fell below its ICO price of $0.0138 in 2023.

More on the IOTX Network:

Who are the founders of IoTeX?

IoTeX launched in April 2019 and has already processed 10 million transactions. The founders of IoTex are Qevan Guo, Raullen Chai, Jing Sun, and Xinxin Fan.

Raullen Chai co-founded IoTex and is an advisor at BootUP ventures and a member of the Industrial Distributed Ledger Task group at the Industrial Internet Consortium. Another original member of the IOTX coin is Jing Sun, an angel investor with Rippling and an LP Investor with Polychain Capital.

How does IoTeX work?

Since its invention, the Internet of Things (IoT) has been altering our daily lives. It has drastically altered how the physical world works in our personal and professional lives. This technology hasn’t only helped people work smarter and allowed seamless sharing and access to data across the globe. This is accomplished using IoT and smart devices, allowing IoTex to link blockchain technology with IoT and smart gadgets more effectively, securely, and quickly.

IoTex is a groundbreaking blockchain network that gives machines and humans the power to interact with one another without boundaries. IoTex offers users complete control over their data, as well as privacy and security when conducting online transactions.

The key goal of IoTex crypto is to guarantee that consumers can own and manage the value and data they produce. Users may now utilize various services thanks to the network’s ability to integrate the digital world with the real world.

IOTX is the native currency of IoTex. IoTeX uses Roll -Delegated-Proof-of-stake (Roll-DPoS) consensus.

IoTeX Products

Conclusion

IOTX is a project with a lot of potential. It has a strong team and further partnerships. The technology is sound, and they are constantly improving it. The mainnet is live, and they are working on adoption.

The downside is that the crypto market is very competitive, and adoption will be difficult. They also have a lot of competition from projects with more established communities.

The price is forecasted to increase in the next years. So far, the IoTeX network’s potential is immense. Due to its capabilities, we’ll likely see more IoT devices and DApps created on the network, which will influence IOTX’s overall price.

The predictions are our opinion, not investment advice, as cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. The predictions are based on IOTX’s past performance and current trends, so investors are advised to conduct their own research before investing.

IoTex could be a very good long-term investment as the price is forecasted to increase significantly in the next few years. The technology is sound, and they have a lot of potential partnerships.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.