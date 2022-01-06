TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin Latinum to be listed on 10 more exchanges in 2022 to enhance mass adoption.

Coin would also be listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Monsoon Blockchain, developers of Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) , has announced the upcoming plan to launch the cryptocoin on ten additional global exchanges in 2022. This would make the coin available on 20 publicly-traded exchanges.

LTNM currently trades publicly on HitBTC ($6.2 billion in daily volume), FMFW.com ($4.5 billion daily volume), Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, LBank ($1.1 billion in daily volume), DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, and XT.com exchanges under the ticker LTNM.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin and is poised to revolutionize digital transactions.

Developers of Bitcoin Latinum, Monsoon Blockchain, has announced LTNM will also list on Bitmart ($1.6 billion in daily volume) and can now be researched on CoinBase, Coin Market Cap, and Coin Gecko.

The aim behind listing the coin on all these platforms is to enable mass adoption of the coin. Monsoon Blockchain said it has been taking place, focusing on insurance, entertainment, gaming, and data storage entities.

According to a Press release by the firm, partnerships include OSO ATM for launching 100,000 ATMs for the coin across the United States and The h.wood Group for acceptance of LTNM across the company’s diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife and restaurant venues.

Unico partner Bitcoin Latinum to develop unique NFT market

In partnership with the firm, Unico is launching an NFT marketplace called UnicoNFT, which features thousands of digital artworks that can be bought and sold exclusively with Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM).

It is the world’s first platform that enables the option of buying, selling and trading NFTs using cryptocurrencies other than Ethereum type currencies. The total market for NFT’s reached $22 billion in 2021, up from $100 million in 2020.