TL;DR Breakdown

• The Bitcoin IRA platform proposes a new investment system for self-settled retirement accounts.

• Crypto IRA focuses on major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The second-largest cryptocurrency withdrawal platform in the world, Bitcoin IRA, announced the launch of its mobile application. The Bitcoin IRA app is now available for cryptocurrency traders with an easy and safe to use interface. The application Crypto IRA is available for IOS and Android.

This would be the first cryptocurrency retirement App that allows users to buy, sell, and trade crypto. This is possible within a retirement account self-directed by the user. With the new app, users have better management of their crypto assets at any time, and at anywhere.

Bitcoin IRA details

Some details of the mobile application that will work with cryptocurrencies are shown in the Bitcoin IRA announcement. One of the most relevant things about BTC IRA is that it allows you to earn $100 for each person you invite. However, both users should make their first transaction within the app to get the reward.

The mobile application will work 24 hours a day throughout the week. It has a world-leading security system. As part of the Bitcoin IRA team, you can earn monthly interest amounting to 6%.

In operation, the investor can have the best analysis tools in cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, or even Fiat. As a last benefit, the Crypto IRA App allows users to record their virtual wallets, such as Coinbase.

Bitcoin IRA discusses new mobile app

Bitcoin IRA COO Chris Kline said the app’s goal is to help Americans retire whenever they want. Kline maintains that the initiative tries to get many people to join cryptocurrencies with their self-directed retirement accounts.

For now, the application has 100,000 registered users in a few days of launch. This makes the mobile application one of the fastest growing organic in its category.

Bitcoin IRA developed the mobile application to meet the strong demand in the volatile market. Everyone deserves to trade digital assets, and that is why Chris Kline’s team developed the app. The best thing about the mobile application is that it trades with major cryptos such as BTC and ETH.

Cryptocurrencies have been useful for citizen-run retirement accounts in the United States. In this way, people can prevent their money from being devalued and avoid the volatility of the fiat market. Although BTC is currently in a decline, the cryptocurrency is expected to increase in value in the coming months.

Crypto IRA is a simple app with plenty of information and spectacular support. The mobile app could enhance its boom when it reaches other countries where crypto investments are promoted.