Bitcoin holders reassess value proposition as inflation eases

As inflation rates around the world continue to soften, Bitcoin holders and crypto investors are increasingly questioning the reasons they own the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

According to Anthony Pompliano, a well‑known BTC entrepreneur, investors are being “tested” as U.S. inflation data cools, forcing a reassessment of why Bitcoin is held in the first place, whether as an inflation hedge, a growth asset, or a store of value.

Throughout 2025 and into early 2026, numerous inflation reports showed U.S. consumer prices rising more slowly than expected. For example, data in late 2025 showed inflation holding around 2.7% year‑over‑year, below forecasts, which at times helped buoy Bitcoin prices as investors eyed potential monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

However, just because inflation is easing does not mean Bitcoin’s path forward is simple. Softer inflation can reduce Bitcoin’s traditional appeal as a hedge against rising consumer prices.

Corporate confidence and the long-term store of value debate

Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, recently reaffirmed its commitment to the asset even amid volatility. Michael Saylor, American entrepreneur and former CEO of Strategy, has publicly stated the company will continue to hold and acquire Bitcoin regardless of near‑term price movements.

The underlying worth of Bitcoin should be understood as fixed supply, Pompliano said, and if governments continue printing money, the cryptocurrency’s price will ultimately rise. “Bitcoin and gold are great long-term assets,” he continued.



A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 2.4% in January from 2.7% in December. But inflation “looks better on paper than in reality,” Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi told CNBC.

Since BTC has a limited supply of 21 million coins, it is often considered an inflation hedge. When central banks increase the money supply and fiat currencies lose value, investors typically look for alternative assets, including Bitcoin, to preserve purchasing power.

Fear and volatility shake the market, but opportunities remain

Market sentiment has fallen precipitously. When analysts reviewed the most recent Crypto Fear & Greed Index data, the index reached 9, a level not seen since June 2022, indicating the most extreme fear. BTC is at about $68,850, down more than 28% in the past 30 days, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Short-term deflationary pressures, Pompliano noted, may generate volatility before Bitcoin can resume its upward trajectory. He noted that demands for lower interest rates and additional money printing may weaken the U.S. dollar, even though the effects are initially concealed.

“The currency is going to be devalued at a time where deflation covers up the impact — I call it a monetary slingshot,” he noted.

He expects the Federal Reserve to keep expanding the monetary supply, as the country seeks to quell economic pressures, saying further dollar debasement would boost BTC’s appeal in the long term. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 2.32% over the past 30 days and is currently trading at 96.88, according to TradingView.