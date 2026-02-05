Saylor’s $10 million Bitcoin claim triggers online firestorm

After stating that Bitcoin may reach $10 million “tomorrow” if others shared his perspective, Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, is under more criticism.

The comment is made when his company’s stock price is declining, and it sits on billions in paper losses.

Saylor recently made his comments in a video that has generated a lot of online discussion. As time goes on, worries about the disparity between his optimistic predictions and the company’s financial problems, which are evident in its financial records, grow.

Volatility defended as market drops continue

In the video, Saylor defended Bitcoin’s price swings, saying they work in favor of serious buyers while keeping out casual traders. He called volatility “a gift to the faithful,” explaining that big price drops push away what he termed “tourists” and individuals who don’t want to put in the work to understand the digital currency.

He then suggested the only thing holding Bitcoin back from massive gains is that not enough people see things his way. “If people in the rest of the world knew what I know, and they understood and they agreed with me, Bitcoin would go to $10 million tomorrow,” Saylor stated.

But he added that such a rapid climb would actually hurt long-term investors by removing years of chances to buy Bitcoin at cheaper rates. “I want you to think about how you would feel and how your viewers would feel, because you would lose 20 years of stacking opportunity during which you get to buy it for less than $10 million,” he explained.

The comments set off a storm on social media. Critics questioned both his reasoning and his state of mind as Bitcoin prices keep falling.

Saylor, as one person put it frankly, is “the most insufferable person on the planet right now.”

One person wrote mockingly: “If everyone knew what I knew and agreed with me about the value of something I own, I’d be worth $10 trillion.”

Another posted, “Very sad for those that follow him,” drawing parallels to past market bubbles. “At least tulips are beautiful.”

Technical concerns concerning Bitcoin itself were voiced by some detractors. One cited problems that Saylor failed to solve, such as “non-competitive energy costs versus AI, halving destroying miner economics, and increasing centralization.”

Billions in losses as buying continues

The backlash arrives as Strategy deals with mounting money pressures from Bitcoin’s recent slide, though the company keeps buying more. This week, Strategy revealed it bought 855 Bitcoins for about $75.3 million, paying roughly $87,974 for each coin, based on official filings.

Strategy now owns 713,502 Bitcoins, purchased for around $54.3 billion at an average price of $76,052 per coin. With Bitcoin trading near $70,800 recently, those holdings are worth approximately $50.5 billion. That leaves the company facing more than $3.7 billion in unrealized losses.

Just a few months back in October, Strategy’s Bitcoin stake showed paper profits approaching $33 billion.

The company’s stock has taken a significant hit as well. Strategy shares dropped about 3% on Wednesday and fell further after regular trading hours. The stock now sits more than 70% below where it peaked in July 2025.

Talk about whether Strategy and Saylor will have to sell has intensified. The worry stems from remarks by Chief Executive Phong Le back in November, when he said the company might have to sell Bitcoin if its shares traded below the worth of what it owns.

Saylor himself has delineated a certain boundary that would initiate a possible transaction. According to him, Strategy would consider selling Bitcoin or similar investments only in the event that its net asset value (NAV) fell below 1. According to him, this is the only circumstance that may compel a sale.

Right now, Strategy’s NAV stands at 1.14