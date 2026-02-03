Bitcoin crashes to $72,000 for the first time since 2024 US presidential election

Crypto-related stocks plunged across the board Tuesday, with heavy losses hitting every corner of the sector.

PayPal was the biggest name to crater, collapsing 19.61% to $42.07, after a brutal earnings miss and weak guidance. Galaxy Digital wasn’t far behind, tanking 19.5% to $21.29, followed by Metaplanet, which nosedived 8.68% to $2.42.

Coinbase also fell hard, dropping 5.98% to $176.63, as fears over falling retail activity dragged sentiment. Robinhood shed 4.78%, down to $85.61, while payments firm Block fell 6.27%, closing at $56.62, and Circle dropped 6.34%, now worth $55.13.

Among the miners, Bitmine dropped 4.63%, Cipher fell 0.89%, Riot lost 1.31%, and Core Scientific slipped 2.1%. Hut 8 gained 2.51%, and TeraWulf jumped 6.47%, making them rare winners in the space.

Smaller names like Bitfarms, Argo, CleanSpark, and Alliance Resource Partners each posted modest gains between 0.44% and 3.73%, while most others like MARA, SharpLink, Gemini, and HIVE dropped between 3% and 6%.

American Bitcoin Corp fell 9.09% to $1.30, among the steepest small-cap losses.

Even at the bottom of the market cap ladder, there was red everywhere. Exodus, Meliuz, Canaan, Kulr, and Nano Labs all sank. Figure, Boyaa, Genius, Bitcoin Group, Greenidge, and Twenty One posted no change in price, but trading volume remained thin.

Of all the names tracked, just six companies closed in the green: TeraWulf, Hut 8, Argo, CleanSpark, Alliance, and Intchains, with everything else ending deep in the red.