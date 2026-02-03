🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView

LIVE

Bitcoin crashes to $72,000 for the first time since 2024 US presidential election

Bitcoin crashes to $72,000 for the first time since 2024 US presidential election

  • Bitcoin just dropped below $73,000, its lowest level since Donald Trump won the 2024 US election. It’s down over 15% this year and more than 40% since the October peak.
  • Retail investors are bailing, even as big institutions hold on. Long-term holders have dumped billions, and ETFs are bleeding, especially those aimed at smaller buyers.
See also  UK's blue‑chip index FTSE 100 tops 10,000 for the first time with ~+22% gain in 2025

Live Reporting

21:20Crypto stocks hammered as PayPal, Galaxy, and Coinbase lead losses

Crypto-related stocks plunged across the board Tuesday, with heavy losses hitting every corner of the sector.

PayPal was the biggest name to crater, collapsing 19.61% to $42.07, after a brutal earnings miss and weak guidance. Galaxy Digital wasn’t far behind, tanking 19.5% to $21.29, followed by Metaplanet, which nosedived 8.68% to $2.42.

Coinbase also fell hard, dropping 5.98% to $176.63, as fears over falling retail activity dragged sentiment. Robinhood shed 4.78%, down to $85.61, while payments firm Block fell 6.27%, closing at $56.62, and Circle dropped 6.34%, now worth $55.13.

Among the miners, Bitmine dropped 4.63%, Cipher fell 0.89%, Riot lost 1.31%, and Core Scientific slipped 2.1%. Hut 8 gained 2.51%, and TeraWulf jumped 6.47%, making them rare winners in the space.

Smaller names like Bitfarms, Argo, CleanSpark, and Alliance Resource Partners each posted modest gains between 0.44% and 3.73%, while most others like MARA, SharpLink, Gemini, and HIVE dropped between 3% and 6%.

American Bitcoin Corp fell 9.09% to $1.30, among the steepest small-cap losses.

Even at the bottom of the market cap ladder, there was red everywhere. Exodus, Meliuz, Canaan, Kulr, and Nano Labs all sank. Figure, Boyaa, Genius, Bitcoin Group, Greenidge, and Twenty One posted no change in price, but trading volume remained thin.

Of all the names tracked, just six companies closed in the green: TeraWulf, Hut 8, Argo, CleanSpark, Alliance, and Intchains, with everything else ending deep in the red.

20:14Tech selloff deepens as Bitcoin-linked stocks and Nasdaq tumble

The crypto slide is now hitting stocks. Strategy, a Bitcoin treasury firm, dropped 9% to $127 after the coin’s latest crash. It wasn’t alone. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% as investors ditched tech and rotated into stocks tied to the real economy.

The Dow gave up a 410-point gain, closing down 0.8%, despite hitting a new intraday record of 49,653.13 earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite sank 2.3%, flipping negative for the year as pressure on AI and software names mounted.

Most of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks took hits. Microsoft fell 3%, Meta dropped 2%, and Tesla lost 1%. Nvidia continued its losing streak with another 4% drop, wiping out more of its early-year gains.

Software stocks collapsed, with ServiceNow down 7% and Salesforce down 8%, marking one of their worst days of 2026.

Walmart popped 2%, breaking above a $1 trillion valuation for the first time thanks to digital sales momentum and customer growth.

PepsiCo jumped 4% after beating earnings expectations, while bank stocks like JPMorgan and Citigroup closed in the green.

19:50Bitcoin crashes below $73K as post-election rally fully unwinds

Bitcoin just fell to $72,762, the lowest it’s been since Donald Trump won the 2024 election. The drop extended a brutal slide that’s now wiped out over 40% from the October peak. Tuesday’s fall alone took out the 2025 low of $74,424.95, a level last touched back in April after Trump’s first round of tariff threats rattled global markets.

The October selloff hasn’t let up. After Trump’s comments triggered $19 billion in forced liquidations on Oct. 10, the crypto market hasn’t recovered.

Bitcoin briefly bounced 7% during Thanksgiving week, but things turned ugly again in December. Retail interest has collapsed, while some big players are still hanging on. At the same time, major long-term holders have dumped billions.

Altcoins are getting wrecked too. The MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index is down almost 70% in the past year.

Even with institutional money pouring into Bitcoin and Ether ETFs after US approvals, retail investors have been pulling money out, and fast. Those ETFs saw billions in outflows in November.

Despite a pro-crypto White House, falling risk appetite and AI bubble fears are crushing sentiment across markets. Stocks aren’t bouncing, and crypto looks worse.

What to know

Bitcoin just fell to $73,762, its lowest level since Trump won the 2024 election.

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan