logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Polkadot Daily Price Analyses – 10 December Roundup

Bitcoin

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The global crypto market has regained momentum as it added 0.23% in 24 hours.
  • The value of Bitcoin has improved as it added 0.04% over the last day.
  • Ethereum has also been on the positive side, as it added 0.42% in a day.
  • XRP and Polkadot are both bearish as they shed 0.17% and 0.12%, respectively.

The global crypto market has seen a positive change in performance over recent hours. The performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others shows a considerable improvement. As the market has continued to be bullish, there has been a significant change in its value. Most of the traders are in the market for gains, and they have poured further capital into utilizing the opportunity. The influx of capital will strengthen the market as the bullish trend continues. The market needs to rid itself of continuous fluctuations if it needs stability.

A Supreme Court case could have lasting impacts on Facebook and others socials, allowing blockchain to replace them. If the supreme court strikes down Section 230, it will become considerably difficult for centralized social media companies to operate. The internet has gone awry, and companies are continuously improving surveillance in the form of ad conversion. The mentioned factor has led to fraud and other issues affecting the users.

Giants like Google and Facebook have a monopoly over digital identities and their verifications. The status quo suits them in the form of Section 230. Things might change if Supreme Court takes its decision in Gonzalez Vs. Google. The mentioned case can totally eliminate or replace the section, and it would have impacts on centralized social media platforms.  

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

Contents hide
1 BTC regaining strength
2 ETH turns bullish
3 XRP lowering losses
4 DOT still bearish
5 Final Thoughts

BTC regaining strength

Grayscale Investments has said in a statement that SEC filed its first legal brief in an ongoing Bitcoin futures ETF lawsuit. SEC has appeared as a giant in the control of crypto and blockchain as the market took a sharp turn. The collapse of FTX and others has created a huge responsibility for SEC and CFTC.

BTCUSD 2022 12 11 08 28 00
Source: TradingView

The performance of Bitcoin has shown considerable improvement over recent hours. The latest data shows that it has added 0.04% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that Bitcoin has added 1.07%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $17,159.78 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $329,989,606,102. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $12,430,578,661.

ETH turns bullish

Ethereum gas fees have surged as Binance moves funds for PoR. According to available reports, gas charges recently soared to about 233 GWEI. The increase in gas fees would have impacts on the overall market as it continues to struggle amid turbulence.

ETHUSDT 2022 12 11 08 29 35
Source: TradingView

The value of Ethereum is likely to improve as a result of improvement in the influx of capital. The latest data shows that it has added 0.42% over the last day. The weekly performance shows that it has added 0.98%.

The price value of ETH is currently in the $1,270,54 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $155,480,476,010. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $3,168,445,066.

XRP lowering losses

The value of XRP is likely to improve as it has shown signs of lowering losses. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.17% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 0.78%. The price value of XRP is currently in the $0.3879 range.

XRPUSDT 2022 12 11 08 28 40
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of XRP is estimated to be $19,548,017,219. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $315,059,379. The same amount in its native currency is about 812,211,383 XRP.

DOT still bearish

Polkadot has also been in a bearish mood as it still lingers in losses. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.12% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 4.48%. The price value of DOT is currently in the $5.29 range.

DOTUSDT 2022 12 11 08 29 10
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Polkadot is estimated to be $6,059,928,724. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $94,841,605. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 1,145,684,807 DOT.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has witnessed a positive change in performance over recent hours. The performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others has shown considerable improvement. As the market has witnessed improvement, there has been an increase in the influx of capital. The global market cap value has also improved as it is estimated to be $855.94 billion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Polkadot Daily Price Analyses – 10 December Roundup
11 December, 2022
4 mins read
Terra Luna Price Prediction 2023-2031: Is LUNC A Good Investment?
11 December, 2022
4 mins read
Polkadot Price Prediction 2023-2031: A Bullish Pattern?
11 December, 2022
4 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA targets bullish move up to $0.379
11 December, 2022
4 mins read
PSG Coin Price Prediction 2023-2031: How high can the PSG Price Rise?
11 December, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain plans to file for bankruptcy
10 December, 2022
4 mins read
Bitcoin sell-off comes to an end and 7 key takeaways - Arthur Hayes
10 December, 2022
4 mins read
December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far
10 December, 2022
4 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
4 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here