Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Polkadot Daily Price Analyses – 10 December Roundup

The global crypto market has seen a positive change in performance over recent hours. The performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others shows a considerable improvement. As the market has continued to be bullish, there has been a significant change in its value. Most of the traders are in the market for gains, and they have poured further capital into utilizing the opportunity. The influx of capital will strengthen the market as the bullish trend continues. The market needs to rid itself of continuous fluctuations if it needs stability.

A Supreme Court case could have lasting impacts on Facebook and others socials, allowing blockchain to replace them. If the supreme court strikes down Section 230, it will become considerably difficult for centralized social media companies to operate. The internet has gone awry, and companies are continuously improving surveillance in the form of ad conversion. The mentioned factor has led to fraud and other issues affecting the users.

Giants like Google and Facebook have a monopoly over digital identities and their verifications. The status quo suits them in the form of Section 230. Things might change if Supreme Court takes its decision in Gonzalez Vs. Google. The mentioned case can totally eliminate or replace the section, and it would have impacts on centralized social media platforms.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

BTC regaining strength

Grayscale Investments has said in a statement that SEC filed its first legal brief in an ongoing Bitcoin futures ETF lawsuit. SEC has appeared as a giant in the control of crypto and blockchain as the market took a sharp turn. The collapse of FTX and others has created a huge responsibility for SEC and CFTC.

The performance of Bitcoin has shown considerable improvement over recent hours. The latest data shows that it has added 0.04% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that Bitcoin has added 1.07%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $17,159.78 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $329,989,606,102. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $12,430,578,661.

ETH turns bullish

Ethereum gas fees have surged as Binance moves funds for PoR. According to available reports, gas charges recently soared to about 233 GWEI. The increase in gas fees would have impacts on the overall market as it continues to struggle amid turbulence.

The value of Ethereum is likely to improve as a result of improvement in the influx of capital. The latest data shows that it has added 0.42% over the last day. The weekly performance shows that it has added 0.98%.

The price value of ETH is currently in the $1,270,54 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $155,480,476,010. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $3,168,445,066.

XRP lowering losses

The value of XRP is likely to improve as it has shown signs of lowering losses. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.17% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 0.78%. The price value of XRP is currently in the $0.3879 range.

The market cap value of XRP is estimated to be $19,548,017,219. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $315,059,379. The same amount in its native currency is about 812,211,383 XRP.

DOT still bearish

Polkadot has also been in a bearish mood as it still lingers in losses. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.12% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 4.48%. The price value of DOT is currently in the $5.29 range.

The market cap value of Polkadot is estimated to be $6,059,928,724. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $94,841,605. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 1,145,684,807 DOT.

Final Thoughts

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.