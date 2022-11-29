logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Uniswap Daily Price Analyses – 28 November Roundup

Bitcoin
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The global crypto market has regained momentum as it added 1.19% in 24 hours.
  • The performance of Bitcoin shows an addition of gains as it added 0.84% in a day.
  • The value of Ethereum has also improved as it saw a rise of 1.11% over the last day.
  • Tron and Uniswap are both bullish as they added 2.36% and 2.34%, respectively.

The global crypto market has witnessed a positive change as it has regained momentum. The performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others shows a significant change in value. As the market continues to rise, there is a chance that there is a revival of previous gains. The market has suffered considerable losses due to a rough market. If the uncertainty in the market continues, there is a chance that fluctuations in value will continue.

Silvergate Capital has reported less than $20 million in BlockFi deposit exposure. Silvergate Capital said in a statement that it has the least exposure to lender BlockFi which recently filed for bankruptcy. The crypto bank said that BlockFi deposits make less than $20 million of its total deposits. BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Monday as it disclosed its business details. The company disclosed in its filing that it has more than 100,000 creditors.

Furthermore, the company has assets and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion. BlockFi had announced the suspension of withdrawals on 10 November, a day after FTX filed for bankruptcy. Adding to it, the company said last week that it would put client loans on forbearance. Silvergate distanced itself from BlockFi and said that it has no investments in BlockFi.  

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

Contents hide
1 BTC at $16.2K
2 ETH regains momentum
3 TRX on rise
4 UNI trying to revive
5 Final Thoughts

BTC at $16.2K

Bitcoin capitulations abound as data shows that realized and unrealized losses are at record highs. Bankruptcies, decreasing profit, and traders realizing hefty losses are a sign of capitulation from various market parties. The current situation might continue for a while.

BTCUSD 2022 11 29 07 23 57
Source: TradingView

The recent changes for Bitcoin show signs of improvement as it turns bullish. The latest data shows that it has added 0.84% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data of Bitcoin shows that it has added 3.07%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,264.51 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $312,595,889,915. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $25,576,715,016.

ETH regains momentum

Protocols on Ethereum have witnessed high activity, but there is no surety ETH will improve. Protocols and L2 solutions on the mentioned network continue to improve, and ETH’s state has gone down. The negative change has been the result of going down of network growth and velocity.

ETHUSDT 2022 11 29 07 24 20
Source: TradingView

The value of Ethereum has also risen as the market remains favorable. The latest data shows that it has added 1.11% over the last day. The weekly data shows that it has added 7.26%.

The price value of ETH is currently in the $1,179.04 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $144,283,516,736. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $6,737,871,360.

TRX on rise

The value of Tron has also seen an enhancement as the influx of capital continues. The latest data shows that it has added 2.36% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data for this coin shows an addition of 2.69%. The price value of TRX is currently in the $0.05347 range.

TRXUSDT 2022 11 29 07 24 40
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Tron is estimated to be $4,927,439,056. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $252,347,390. The same amount in its native currency is about 4,724,828,326 TRX.

UNI trying to revive

There has been a significant improvement in the performance of Uniswap. The recent data shows that it has added 2.61% over the last 24 hours. The weekly data shows that it has added 3.62%. The price value of UNI is currently in the $5.35 range.

UNIUSDT 2022 11 29 07 25 28
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Uniswap is estimated to be $4,075,977,511. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $59,762,584. The circulating supply of this coin is about 762,209,327 UNI.

Final Thoughts

The performance of the global crypto market has improved as the influx of capital continues. The recent changes show that the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others has improved. The influx of capital has brought strength to the emaciated market. The inflows have also strengthened the global market cap value which is estimated to be $824.56 billion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Uniswap Daily Price Analyses – 28 November Roundup
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA fails to consolidate past $0.30 after latest rejection
29 November, 2022
4 mins read
Line announces new update on its crypto exchange plans
28 November, 2022
4 mins read
Texas recognizes the value of  Bitcoin
28 November, 2022
4 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD dips and sets new support around $0.090
28 November, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Line announces new update on its crypto exchange plans
28 November, 2022
4 mins read
How is the crypto market cap calculated?
28 November, 2022
4 mins read
Is Nigeria about to ban crypto?
28 November, 2022
4 mins read
Twitter 2.0 to incorporate crypto payments? Elon shares the latest upgrades
27 November, 2022
4 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 26th Nov: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
26 November, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here