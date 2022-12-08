Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin, and ApeCoin Daily Price Analyses – 7 December Roundup

The global crypto market has witnessed a continuous negative change in performance. The recent data for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others show a continuous recession. The market has been facing its worst nightmare since the closing months of 2021. Since then, there have been major fluctuations in the value of the market, resulting in the collapse of major companies. If the market continues to recede, the impacts will reach both investors and major companies. There is hope for improvement in the current situation.

A recent CNBC survey shows that just 8% of Americans have a positive view of crypto. CNBC’s All America Economic Survey was conducted in the closing days of November, a couple of weeks later to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. There has been a significant decline in the supporters of crypto as the number fell from 19% in March to a mere 8%. The survey was conducted between 26 and 30 November.

Even though the survey had a big name, it included just 800 respondents from across the US. Furthermore, the margin error in the survey was about +/- 3.5%. The survey was published on 7 December, adding that the number of haters of the crypto market has grown. The available information shows that crypto haters grew to 43% in November from 25% in March.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

BTC trading low

Bitcoin miner Marathon explores Compute North bid, according to news from Bloomberg. The CEO of the company, Fred Thiel, told Bloomberg that he had hired advisers to determine details. These include exposure to the reasons behind Compute North’s bankruptcy and potential bid following the situation.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show a continuation of the negative trend. The latest data shows that it has shed 1.37% in the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that Bitcoin has shed 1.70%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,826.27 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $323,526,415,422. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $19,374,095,809.

ETH facing red candles

Ethereum has seen an increase in the number of holders, so there is a chance of a rally. According to data from Glassnode, addresses holding 32 ETH and above have increased to an all-time high.

The performance of Ethereum has been no better as the negative trend continues. The latest data shows that it has shed 3.04% in the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 4.54%.

The price value of ETH is currently in the $1,228.44 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $150,328,382,714. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $5,637,737,200.

FIL recessive

The value of Filecoin has also continued to recede as the market continues to face bearishness. The latest data shows that it has regressed by 4.61% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has regressed by 9.47%. The price value of FIL is currently in the $4.36 range.

The market cap value of Filecoin is estimated to be $1,455,137,112. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $109,604,432. The same amount in its native currency is about 25,154,094 FIL.

APE bearish

The value of ApeCoin has been lowering due to a considerable decline. The latest data shows that it has shed 6.55% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 1.85%. The price value of APE is currently in the $3.87 range.

The market cap value of ApeCoin is estimated to be $1,397,179,372. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $187,126,577. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 361,250,000 APE.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has witnessed a continuation of the negative trend. There has been no improvement in the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others over recent hours. The market has continued to recede value as the bearishness continues. The negative change has also affected the global market cap value. The latest data shows that it is estimated to be $839.32 billion.

