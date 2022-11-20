logo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chain, and ApeCoin Daily Price Analyses – 19 November Roundup

bitcoin
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The global crypto market has witnessed a positive change as it added 0.73% in a day.
  • The value of Bitcoin has also risen as it added 0.58% over the last 24 hours.
  • Ethereum has gained momentum as it added 1.23% over the last day.
  • Chain has shed 7.54% while ApeCoin has added 7.24% recently.

The global crypto market has witnessed a positive change in value as it added considerable gains. The recent changes show that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have turned bullish. The market has faced fluctuations over the last few days because of the uncertainty in the market. Investors have also felt uncertain about gains as the market has shown no continued pattern. The market continues to face hard times because of unending challenges. Though the current situation is optimistic, it needs to continue.

Singapore police have warned investors against FTX phishing scams. FTX has an estimated $8 billion hole in its balance sheet while investors are eager to get their money back. Phishing scammers have benefitted from this situation as they plan on lulling users into fraud. Various fake websites have appeared as per the information from Singapore police which claims to help investors recover investor funds.

Singapore Police issued a warning on 19 November regarding a website that claims to be hosted by the US Department of Justice. The website prompts users to log in with their account credentials. The website wasn’t identified but it claims the users will be able to withdraw their funds. The police said that the website has been launched to fool unsuspecting users to share their private information.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

Contents hide
1 BTC attempting to rise
2 ETH gains momentum
3 XCN still recessive
4 APE super-bullish
5 Final Thoughts

BTC attempting to rise

BTC difficulty is likely to adjust over the weekend as miners have capitulated. The current pattern shows that Bitcoin has formed a bearish chart pattern, but it is likely to change. The month of November proved to be hard for this coin as it couldn’t gain the desired momentum.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show a positive trend. The latest data shows that it has added 0.58% over the last day. The weekly performance of Bitcoin shows a loss of 1.06%.

BTCUSD 2022 11 20 07 35 04
Source: TradingView

The bullish changes have enhanced BTC price value to the $16,697.97 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $320,800,038,091. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $16,167,920,807.

ETH gains momentum

Binance‘s CZ and Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin have agreed on a new idea as BNB remains stagnant. The two giants agreed on new ideas that will help prevent events like the collapse of major exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX has had significant impacts on the overall market.

ETHUSDT 2022 11 20 07 35 28
Source: TradingView

The performance of Ethereum has also seen a rise as it turned bullish. The latest data shows that it has added 1.23% over the last day. The weekly performance of this coin shows a loss of 3.48%.

The price value of ETH is currently in the $1,219.36 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $149,218,105,827. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $6,069,478,604.

XCN still recessive

The value of Chain has continued to lower due to the downward pull. The latest data shows that it has shed 7.54% over the last day. The weekly performance of this coin shows an addition of 1.67%. The price value of XCN is currently in the $0.04869 range.

XCNUST 2022 11 20 07 36 51
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Chain is estimated to be $1,045,548,191. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $25,118,452. The same amount in its native currency is about 516,565,179 XCN.

APE super-bullish

ApeCoin has remained super-bullish as it continued to attract gains. The latest data shows that it has added 7.24% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day performance of this coin shows further gains as it added 9.49%. The price value of APE is currently in the $3.29 range.

APEUSDT 2022 11 20 07 37 46
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of ApeCoin is estimated to be $1,008,309,562. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $135,049,564. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 306,875,000 APE.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has seen a change in performance over the last day. The value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others has risen considerably. The recent changes have brought gains to the market, benefitting investors in turn. The ongoing changes have also helped enhance the global market cap value. The latest data shows that it is estimated to be $835.99 billion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

