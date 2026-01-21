Bitcoin crashes to $86K as gold approaches $5,000 and US stocks see worst performance since October

Bitcoin is back above $90,000 after another round of liquidations, this time hitting the bears. $135 million worth of shorts were wiped out in the last 10 minutes. It’s the first time Bitcoin has traded this high since Monday’s crash.

Equities surged again after Donald Trump said the U.S. won’t impose new tariffs on Europe, claiming a Greenland-related deal framework has been reached. That followed his earlier statement at Davos where he ruled out using military force to acquire the territory.

The Dow jumped 727 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained 1.5% and 1.7% respectively. Stocks have now clawed back most of the week’s losses.

But gold and silver prices dropped fast. Gold is now at $4,785, down from its all-time high of $4,850 earlier today. Silver fell to $91, after touching $94, also an all-time high.

Despite the dip, the outlook from analysts remains aggressive. The London Bullion Market Association sees gold topping $5,000 this year. Drivers include lower U.S. real yields, continued Fed easing, and a steady exit from dollar-denominated assets.

Julia Du from ICBC Standard Bank is calling for $7,150 gold. Daan Struyven at Goldman Sachs said gold is their “highest conviction long” and expects $4,900 by year-end. Nicky Shiels at MKS PAMP says this isn’t some speculative top, calling for $5,400 by year-end, adding: “This is a secular trade… not a blowoff.”