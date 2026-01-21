🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
BTC and gold flows in ETF diverge after the precious metal entered correction territory

Bitcoin crashes to $86K as gold approaches $5,000 and US stocks see worst performance since October

  • Bitcoin just flipped back above $90,000 after a sharp rebound that liquidated about $135 million in crypto shorts in minutes.

  • Stocks exploded higher after Trump scrapped new Europe tariffs and said a deal framework was reached over Greenland, helping the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all jump roughly 1.5% or more on the session.

  • Gold and silver pulled back from all‑time highs, with gold sliding to around $4,785 from its recent peak near $4,850, and silver retreating to about $91 from near $94.

22:33Bitcoin drops again as quantum fears shake investor confidence

Bitcoin is slipping again, now at $90,280, down 7.5% over the past five days, and once again under pressure as investors flee risk.

While global tensions have spooked markets, the drop in Bitcoin isn’t just about geopolitics. There’s a new concern rising inside the crypto community; quantum vulnerability.

Peter Corey, co-founder of Pave Finance, says this fear is starting to spread across Bitcoin circles. The issue? The growing risk that quantum computers could eventually crack digital wallets by stealing private keys. That would put hundreds of millions of bitcoins at risk, according to data from Chaincode Labs.

Corey said, “This type of news can terrify investors, and it probably has scared people away.” He also pointed out that panic hitting headlines can sometimes signal a bottom. But the risk is now being taken seriously by institutional players.

Christopher Wood, a strategist at Jefferies, recently dropped his 10% Bitcoin position in the firm’s Fear & Greed portfolio and rotated the funds into gold and gold miners, citing these same concerns.

This comes after a breakthrough out of Stanford, where researchers built a room-temperature quantum communication device, a key leap forward in the race toward practical quantum tech.

That kind of progress has added urgency. Corey said quantum computers could arrive within a few years, and the idea that they could break into the blockchain is no longer theoretical.

21:52Trump says Powell’s replacement is almost picked, hints final choice is already made

Donald Trump says the search to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is nearly done, and he already has someone in mind. Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said:-

“I’d say we’re down to three, but we’re down to two. And I probably can tell you, we’re down to maybe one, in my mind.”

He didn’t name the candidate but made it clear the decision is close. The process started back in September and at one point involved 11 people. It’s now basically over, with Trump narrowing it down to a final name privately.

The shortlist is packed with big names. It includes Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, Christopher Waller, a current Fed governor, Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council, and Rick Rieder, who runs fixed income at BlackRock.

Trump called Rick “impressive” and had positive words for all of them. Rick is believed to be the last person who interviewed for the role.

20:40Bitcoin clears $90K as Trump calls off EU tariffs and gold slips from record

We just witnessed the craziest rollercoaster in markets.

Bitcoin is back above $90,000 after another round of liquidations, this time hitting the bears. $135 million worth of shorts were wiped out in the last 10 minutes. It’s the first time Bitcoin has traded this high since Monday’s crash.

Equities surged again after Donald Trump said the U.S. won’t impose new tariffs on Europe, claiming a Greenland-related deal framework has been reached. That followed his earlier statement at Davos where he ruled out using military force to acquire the territory.

The Dow jumped 727 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained 1.5% and 1.7% respectively. Stocks have now clawed back most of the week’s losses.

But gold and silver prices dropped fast. Gold is now at $4,785, down from its all-time high of $4,850 earlier today. Silver fell to $91, after touching $94, also an all-time high.

Despite the dip, the outlook from analysts remains aggressive. The London Bullion Market Association sees gold topping $5,000 this year. Drivers include lower U.S. real yields, continued Fed easing, and a steady exit from dollar-denominated assets.

Julia Du from ICBC Standard Bank is calling for $7,150 gold. Daan Struyven at Goldman Sachs said gold is their “highest conviction long” and expects $4,900 by year-end. Nicky Shiels at MKS PAMP says this isn’t some speculative top, calling for $5,400 by year-end, adding: “This is a secular trade… not a blowoff.”

18:20Nasdaq slips again as Trump blames Iceland and Berkshire starts dumping Kraft Heinz

The Nasdaq 100 has flipped negative again, down 1.5% in just 45 minutes, wiping out its earlier bounce. Another $150 million in crypto longs just got liquidated in the past hour, deepening the pain across risk assets.

At the same time, Donald Trump is out here at Davos mixing up Greenland with Iceland. Looking dead in the camera, Trump said:-

“They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.”

The comments left traders confused and didn’t help market confidence.

Meanwhile, over at Berkshire Hathaway, new CEO Greg Abel is preparing to fully unwind its Kraft Heinz position, the final step in what Warren Buffett himself called a disappointing deal.

Berkshire just filed to register its entire 27.5% stake, which clears the path to exit completely. Berkshire is the largest shareholder of Kraft Heinz.

Shares of Kraft Heinz plunged as much as 7.5% after the filing went public. Buffett has been open about how badly the deal turned out, even though it was one of his signature mergers from a decade ago. The latest move confirms Berkshire wants out.

16:00Trump says he won’t use force on Greenland, stocks bounce but Bessent blames Japan

Markets just turned green again after Donald Trump told the crowd at Davos he won’t use force to take Greenland, calming fears that had been weighing down U.S. equities all week. The Dow jumped 519 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each added 1.1% and 1.2% respectively.

During his speech, Trump shifted the tone. He said the U.S. has been footing the bill for NATO, but ruled out military action over Greenland.

“We never asked for anything, and we never got anything. We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable.

But I won’t do that. Okay? Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, good.’ That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

stocks and bitcoin
Source: TradingView

He then downplayed the recent selloff. Trump told the audience: “Our stock market dip is peanuts… that stock market is going to be doubled.” He predicted the Dow would hit 50,000, and eventually 100,000 “in a relatively short period of time.”

But not everyone is buying the Greenland story. Scott Bessent says the selloff had nothing to do with Trump or the Arctic.

According to Scott, the real reason markets dipped earlier is because Japan’s bond market just had a six-standard-deviation move in 10-year bonds over two days, a move he described as the actual catalyst behind the panic.

00:25Bitcoin collapses to $86K as $360M in longs get wiped out and Nasdaq flips red for 2026

Bitcoin is falling fast again. The price dropped $2,000 in just minutes, now sitting at $86,888 on Coinbase, after $360 million worth of levered longs were liquidated in the last hour.

The crash puts Bitcoin down 9% in 48 hours, and altcoins are bleeding too. Ethereum is down 7.4%, now at $2,939, while Solana is off 5.4%, at $126.01. XRP and BNB are also down over 4% each.

Gold is still rallying hard. Futures are now trading at $4,820, inching closer to that $5,000 level as panic spreads across risk assets.

U.S. equities got slammed after Donald Trump doubled down on his Greenland tariffs, just before his Davos appearance on Wednesday.

The Dow sank 870 points, or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%. All three just had their worst day since October 10. The drop pushed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into negative territory for 2026.

After hours, stock futures are holding slight gains. Dow futures are up 85 points, the S&P 500 is up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 is up 0.1%. But the bleeding in crypto hasn’t stopped, and gold keeps rising.

01:49

What to know

Bitcoin roars past $90K, stocks surge on Trump’s Greenland deal, while gold pulls back but stays in bulls’ crosshairs.

