Just as the altcoins see an uptrend on the 9th of April, the BCHUSD pair rose across the $280 mark. Protixder is a TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency may see a rise towards the $350 level soon.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (8th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency started at the $252 level, while it saw an incline towards the $280 mark early in the day. The coin saw a day’s high of $280.502812 US Dollars, while it saw a bearish movement at 10:40 GMT. The coin’s price line was observed falling back towards the $260 mark. The cryptocurrency traded between $260 and $268 until the end of the day. Bitcoin Cash concluded the day’s trade at a price of $266.860000 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: rise to $350?

According to Protixder’s belief, the cryptocurrency should see its first rise towards the $350 mark after its halving.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The crypto analyst drew an ascending triangle for the cryptocurrency, while the idea still seems to be in play as Bitcoin Cash nears the $270 mark.

Featured Image by Thongchai Tokvamroo.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.