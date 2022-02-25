TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bearish.

Price has been reduced up to $266.5.

Support for BCH/USD is present at $259.

The Bitcoin cash price analysis is firmly bearish. The market has been reduced to the $266.5 level, and it is likely that we will see more downside soon. The support for BCH/USD is currently at the $259 level, but this could easily break if selling pressure continues.

It’s important to remember that Bitcoin Cash is a very new digital asset, and there is still a lot of volatility in the market. We could easily see a sharp rally or sell-off in the coming days, so be prepared for anything. For now, it seems like bears are in control of the market, and traders should proceed with caution.

The Bitcoin cash price analysis is bearish. The market has been reduced down to the $266.5 level and it is likely that we will see more downside in the near future. The support for BCH/USD is currently at the $259 level, but this could easily break if selling pressure continues.

It’s important to remember that Bitcoin Cash is a very new digital asset and there is still a lot of volatility in the market. We could easily see a sharp rally or sell-off in the coming days, so be prepared for anything. For now, it seems like bears are in control of the market and traders should proceed with caution.

BCH/USD 1-day price chart: BCH loses 12 percent more amid a market crash

The Bitcoin cash price has taken another hit amid a market crash, with the currency losing 12 percent in value over the past 24 hours. This brings the current value of BCH down to $266.5, and it is likely that we will see more downside in the near future.

Bitcoin cash price analysis is firmly bearish. The market has been reduced down to the $266.5 level and it is likely that we will see more downside in the near future. The support for BCH/USD is currently at the $259 level, but this could easily break if selling pressure continues. It’s important to remember that Bitcoin Cash is a very new digital asset and there is still a lot of volatility in the market. We could easily see a sharp rally or sell-off in the coming days, so be prepared for anything. For now, it seems like bears are in control of the market and traders should proceed with caution.

Price has been reduced down to $266.5. Support for BCH/USD is present at $259. The Bitcoin cash price analysis is firmly bearish. The market has been reduced down to the $266.5 level and it is likely that we will see more downside in the near future. The support for BCH/USD is currently at the $259 level, but this could easily break if selling pressure continues. It’s important to remember that Bitcoin Cash is a very new digital asset and there is still a lot of volatility in the market.

BCH/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is currently in bearish territory and is likely to continue pushing prices lower. The relative strength index (RSI) is also indicating oversold conditions, so we could see a bounce in the near future. However, overall, the bias remains firmly to the downside.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 50 Simple Moving Average is currently providing resistance at $269.50, while the 100 SMA is offering minor support at $258.50.The Relative Strength Index is indicating oversold conditions and could lead to a bounce soon. However, the MACD remains in negative territory and points to further losses for BCH.

Bitcoin Cash continues to trade in a bearish manner on Thursday, with the cryptocurrency falling below the $270 mark. The market has been weighed down by several factors in recent days, including news of a potential hard fork and renewed selling pressure from large-scale investors.

BCH/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

Bollinger Bands are starting to widen, which could lead to a sharp breakout in either direction. The 50 Simple Moving Average is currently providing resistance at $269.50, while the 100 SMA is offering minor support at $258.50.

The Relative Strength Index is indicating oversold conditions and could lead to a bounce soon. However, the MACD remains in negative territory and points to further losses for BCH.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: conclusion

The support for BCH/USD is currently at the $259 level, but this could easily break if selling pressure continues. It’s important to remember that Bitcoin Cash is a very new digital asset and there is still a lot of volatility in the market. We could easily see a sharp rally or sell-off in the coming days, so be prepared for anything. For now, it seems like bears are in control of the market and traders should proceed with caution.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.