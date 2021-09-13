TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bullish for today.

BCH/USD spiked to $650 overnight

BCH saw retracement to $600 earlier today.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bullish for today as both a higher high and low were set over the last 24 hours. Therefore, as long as the $620 support holds, we expect BCH/USD to increase and move towards further highs.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded in the red over the last 24 hours as bears took over the market momentum overnight. The market leader, Bitcoin, has declined by 3 percent, while Ethereum fell by 6 percent. Solana (SOL) is among the worst performers, with a loss of 8.42 percent.

Bitcoin Cash price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin Cash retraces to $480

BCH/USD traded in a range of $601-$650.76, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 3.12 percent and totals $5.69 billion, while the total market cap stands at $11.64 million, ranking the coin in 4th place overall.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart: BCH prepares for another rally?

On the 4-hour Bitcoin Cash price analysis chart, BTC/USD looks to close bullish in preparation for further upside over the next 24 hours.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction is bullish today as a slightly higher low was set over the last 24 hours. Overall, BCH/USD has gained more than 100 percent over the past month after a new swing low was set around $255 on the 20th of July.

Since the previous major swing high at $430 was broken earlier this month, the overall market structure has turned bullish again, and we can expect a lot more upside past the current high of $519 set yesterday.

However, after a strong rally early yesterday, bulls were exhausted, failing to see much further upside above the $610 mark. Over the past few days, Bitcoin Cash’s price has established strong support, from which we should see a rally higher over the next 24 hours, with the $650 daily high as the next target.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bullish for today as a slightly higher low was set overnight after a brief spike higher. Since bulls have regained control today, we expect BCH/USD to continue moving higher and try to reach the daily high at $650 as the next target.

