Bitcoin Cash halving is approaching us fast and the cryptocurrency has reportedly rallied before the halving event. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) would be completing its block reward halving in the next few hours, following shortly would be the Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision.

Bitcoin Cash, the highly controversial fork would halve in about 16 hours, at time of writing, and would be cutting the block reward from 12.5 BCH down to 6.25.

Bitcoin Cash halving similar to the original

Due to the community disputes, the Bitcoin blockchain was split back in 2017, creating two assets: Bitcoin BTC & and Bitcoin Cash BCH.

The BCH comes to a similar maximum supply and the mining reward payout as that of BTC, its parent, however, Bitcoin BTC halving is still a little while away than the two forks.

Following the Bitcoin cash halving, the network of BCH would pay the miners a block reward of 6.25 BCH rather than 12.5. The halving of Bitcoin Cash occurs one month before BTC’s deflationary event.

Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision halving

In about two days and nine hours roughly, another Bitcoin fork would complete halving. BSV’s block reward would cut into half, dropping to up to 6.25 BSV per block.

Even after a year later, despite the further disputes, BCH forked, resulting in BSV and BCH with Craig Wright and Roger Ver parting their ways.

On 1st April BCH rose from $213 up to $257, at the time of writing, whereas BSV saw a rise from $160 to $188, simultaneously. In the meanwhile, Bitcoin soared from $6,180 to $7,380.