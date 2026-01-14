Bitcoin breaks out to ~$96,300 as silver’s market cap surges past $5 trillion, overtaking Nvidia

06:20Japan's Nikkei smashes through 54,000 as Takaichi election bets grow, yen crashes past 159
Japanese stocks ripped higher Wednesday after speculation intensified that Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae could call a snap election in February.
It would be her first test at the polls since taking power, and investors are betting she’ll double down on stimulus-heavy, pro-market policies.
The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.61%, pushing above 54,000 for the first time ever, after already soaring more than 3% Tuesday. The Topix also broke new ground, up 0.87%, fueled by hopes that Japan’s monetary and fiscal policy will remain loose under Takaichi.
Meanwhile, the yen got smoked, breaking past 159 per dollar, its lowest level since July 2024, when Tokyo had to intervene to stop the currency’s crash.
That’s now back on the table, as the five-year government bond yield hit 1.615%, the highest since the tenor launched in 2000.
Demand for Japan’s five-year bond auction came in soft, with a bid-to-cover of 3.08, well below the 12-month average of 3.54 and lower than December’s 3.17. Bond futures sold off after the result, as traders price in growing political and rate risk.
06:16Bitcoin breaks two-month high as tokenized stocks hit $800M/month
Bitcoin surged by as much as 2.4% to $96,348 early Wednesday, hitting its highest level since November 16, after drifting in a tight range through the end of 2025 and the first 2 weeks of 2026.
The mini rally revived the OG crypto’s bulls a bit after logging a 6% year-to-date loss, even as stocks and metals rallied.
Ether climbed even faster than Bitcoin, up by 5.1% intraday, according to data from CoinGecko. Meanwhile, tokenized stocks are booming, with volumes now at a record $800 million per month.
Jupiter Exchange is handling nearly $200 million/month alone, and Robinhood is calling tokenized assets a “freight train.” Back in November, Nasdaq’s crypto lead said they were “moving as fast as they can” to get SEC sign-off on trading them.
Precious metals aren’t sitting still either. Spot gold hovered at $4,591.49/oz as of press time, just below its all-time high of $4,634.33 hit earlier. February gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $4,599.10.
But it’s silver stealing the spotlight, smashing through $90/oz for the first time ever and soaring +25% this year, lifting its market cap above $5 trillion, enough to eclipse Nvidia, now down to $4.52 trillion ahead of earnings. Copper is also on a tear at +40% in 6 months, now trading at record highs.
