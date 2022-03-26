TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market changes to bearishness, shedding 0.30% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin has continued gains so far as it added 0.89% over the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin, in contrast to Bitcoin, is in losses, shedding 1.05%.

Bora and Bitcoin Gold are both bearish as they shed 0.81% and 1.29%, respectively.

The global crypto market has experienced bearishness over the last 24 hours. Compared to the other days, it has been going through hard times as the value of gains lowered, while some coins plunged into bearishness. The result was a dominant trend of bearishness in the market. As the change in gains has affected the global market cap value, there are chances that it will lower further if the market continues to recede. The impact seems that of the weekend as the market lowered value the previous weekend.

There has been a continuing debate regarding crypto in different parts of the world. The latest in this regard is about the anonymity in crypto. European parliament might vote to replace anonymity in crypto. The reason for it is crimes and illegal activities that might happen due to anonymity. If this happens, users in Europe would have to compromise their privacy for crypto transactions.

On the other hand, North Korea uses hackers to get money via heists in the form of crypto. There has been news regarding the employment of hackers for this purpose. It might face retaliatory actions from those countries which suffer losses.

BTC continues growing

Bitcoin has been one of the most fortunate coins in the market over this week. It was clear as it made gains according to the predicted pattern. Its two continuous weeks of gains have made it one of the most gaining currencies in the market.

Bitcoin has remained consistent in gains even though the market is moving towards bearishness. The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has added 0.89% to its value over the last 24 hours. In contrast, the gains for the last seven days are about 6.15%. The current price for Bitcoin is in the $44,333.61 range.

If we look at the market cap value for Bitcoin, it is estimated to be $842,270,509,488. At the same time, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $29,257,837,864.

BNB turns bearish

Binance Coin has also changed direction as the result of an unfavorable market. The overall market performance has taken a turn after a relatively long period of peace. The new changes in the market might bring even higher gains if the investors find it worth it.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that the Binance coin has shed 1.05% in the past 24 hours. In comparison, if we look at the gains for the last seven days, they are about 2.64%. The changes in the performance have also affected the price value, which is currently in the $409.25 range.

The market cap value for Binance Coin is estimated to be $67,671,848,831. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of it is about $1,620,913,707.

BORA lowers value

Bora is one of those currencies whose pattern has fluctuated due to changes in the market. The result of these changes is the depreciation of 0.81% over the last 24 hours. If we compare its performance for the last week, it shows gains of 5.55%. Its current price is about $0.8977.

The weekly performance graph for Bora shows that it has had a fluctuating pattern for the last few days. It gained value and then changed directions several times due to volatility. The market cap value for Bora is estimated to be $773,127,115. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin remained at $45,007,472.

The circulating supply of Bora is about 861,250,000 BORA.

BTG in losses

Bitcoin Gold is also going in losses due to the sell-offs in the market. These changes are evident from its daily losses, which are about 1.29%. There are chances that the value of losses might go higher if the market didn’t take a positive turn. The result of which might be a further decrease in value. The weekly gains for Bitcoin Gold remained 43.71% which speak a lot about sturdiness in its value.

The market cap value for this coin is estimated to be $771,809,360. While the 24-hour trading volume of it is about $78,022,182. The circulating supply of this coin is about 17,513,924 BTG.

Final Thoughts

The market has taken a downturn as there has been a trend of losses for most altcoins in the market. Though Bitcoin has remained bullish, the impacts of bearishness are evident in lowering market cap value which is currently estimated to be $1.99T. Its value has reduced from $2.00T, so it needs a timely revival; otherwise, it will suffer more losses. Experts believe that the reason for the losses might be the nearing weekend, but it is yet to be seen if it revives soon.