Bitcoin back to $90K as Trump orders $200B mortgage bond buys, evoking Great Recession parallels.

Bitcoin back at $90K as Trump orders $200B mortgage bond buys, evoking Great Recession parallels

  • Trump just dropped a bomb on markets, saying he wants to spend $200 billion on mortgage bonds to push mortgage rates down and make homes cheaper.

  • The $200B figure is reminiscent of the 2008 crash, when mortgage-backed securities triggered the Great Recession.

  • Bitcoin is barely above $90K, still in the red. Derivatives show rising open interest (+0.34%), collapsing liquidations (-50%), and neutral RSI.

22:13BofA’s Hartnett says markets are screaming ‘sell’ but Trump and Fed keep the party going

Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett says markets are flashing every warning in the book, but investors are ignoring them thanks to a flood of stimulus from the Fed and President Donald Trump.

In a Friday note, Hartnett said BofA’s Bull & Bear Indicator is sitting at 8.9, deep inside “sell” territory.

Cash levels in the bank’s Fund Manager Survey have dropped to 3.3%, which historically lines up with market tops. He added that investors piled into investment-grade credit, ETFs, gold, and crypto in 2025, all at record levels.

“They all scream sell,” Hartnett wrote, warning that the risk/reward skew for stocks now favors downside. He also flagged elevated positioning and said S&P 500 earnings forecasts of 14% growth in 2026 look like a bet on a boom that hasn’t actually arrived.

But this isn’t like other late-cycle moments. The Fed is cutting rates, and it’s back to buying Treasury bills. Trump’s $200B mortgage bond plan, announced earlier today, adds a second QE channel by pumping stimulus into the housing and credit markets.

“Everyone expects boom,” Hartnett said. “But Fed cutting not hiking, Fed restarting QE buying T-bills, and Trump starting QE buying MBS.”

16:08Stocks climb as Intel surges and mortgage rates sink on Trump housing push

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% on Friday, climbing after the latest jobs report dropped. The Nasdaq gained 0.6%, and the Dow added 158 points, or 0.3%.

Intel stock surged 6% after a Thursday meeting between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and President Donald Trump. The stock has already more than doubled since August, when the U.S. government took a stake in the chipmaker.

Trump posted on Truth Social that “The United States Government is proud to be a Shareholder of Intel”, and called Tan “very successful.” He also praised the company’s new chip, which was “designed, built, and packaged right here in the U.S.A.”

Lip-Bu followed up with a post on X, saying he was “delighted to have the full support” of Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He added that Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs, built on its 18A process, are now shipping out.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates fell hard. The 30-year fixed rate dropped 22 basis points to 5.99%, the lowest since Feb. 2, 2023, according to Mortgage News Daily.

14:55Trump leaked jobs data early, markets react in real time

President Donald Trump posted a chart on Truth Social Thursday night that included key numbers from the December jobs report 12 hours before the data was officially released.

The chart showed the private sector added 654,000 jobs “since January,” a figure that perfectly matched the data published Friday.

Although Trump didn’t mention December’s payroll figure directly, the post offered a clear directional hint.

By protocol, White House officials are briefed on jobs data the day before release, but they’re barred from commenting publicly until 30 minutes after the report goes live, to preserve neutrality and prevent market influence.

That rule didn’t hold. Traders circulated screenshots of Trump’s post across social media Friday morning, noting the uncanny match and the implied signal. The chart was seen as giving a heads-up on the labor trend, especially with markets already tense over rate-cut bets and Fed ambiguity.

bitcoin & mortgage
Source: Donald Trump

The dollar reversed hard as the day went on. After rising nearly 0.2%, the U.S. Dollar Index gave up most of its gains.

The euro ended flat at $1.1647, while the yen strengthened slightly to 157.52, leaving the dollar up just 0.42%, a slim change from 157.595 before the jobs release.

Gold, which had been down earlier, flipped green. It closed up 0.2% at $4,485 an ounce, after sitting on a 0.14% loss before the payroll data.

14:30Traders ditch early rate-cut bets as jobs data dents the case

Treasury yields climbed Friday after traders scrapped hopes of a January Fed cut, following a mixed jobs report that muddied the waters but tilted hawkish.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in December, surprising markets that had expected 4.5%. But nonfarm payrolls came in weak, rising just 50,000, lower than November’s downwardly revised 56,000 and well under the 73,000 forecast. The labor market ended 2025 with a soft thud.

Still, the drop in the jobless rate was enough to kill off most bets for a January rate cut. Treasuries sold off, pushing yields up by as much as 3 basis points across the curve.

The two-year yield rose to 3.51%, up 2 bps. The 10-year ticked to 4.17%. Traders now see two Fed cuts in 2026, with the first not expected until mid-year.

For context, Treasuries gained over 6% in 2025, their best year since the 2020 pandemic rally, fueled by expectations of a slowdown. That narrative just took a punch.

Gold has surpassed US Treasuries as the world’s largest reserve asset globally for the first time in 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed silent on Trump’s controversial tariffs, leaving the legal status of the levies hanging. The court previously appeared skeptical about whether Trump had authority to impose them under a 1977 emergency powers law.

A ruling against the tariffs could strip away hundreds of billions in government revenue, tightening the budget and pressuring bonds.

13:00Saudi slashes oil prices again as East Asia orders surge

Saudi Aramco is ramping up crude exports to Asia, sending at least 9 million extra barrels to buyers in Japan, South Korea, and elsewhere in the region for February delivery, after slashing prices for the third month in a row.

Traders familiar with the allocations said this is at least 15% higher than Aramco’s average flow to East Asia over the first 10 months of 2025, which stood at 2.1 million barrels per day, based on Kpler data. Volumes began climbing in November and show no signs of slowing.

The cuts come as Brent crude and WTI try to recover from their worst year since 2020. Brent futures rose 0.8% to $62.49, while WTI gained 0.9% to $58.27 as of press time.

Both contracts are still riding Thursday’s rebound, when prices jumped over 3% after back-to-back losses. For the week, Brent is up 3%, WTI is ahead 1.8%.

Aramco’s latest price drop has made Saudi barrels cheaper than nearby spot grades from Abu Dhabi, making them more attractive for regional refiners trying to keep costs down amid concerns over global oversupply.

India is also getting a boost. Refiners there will receive 2 million barrels more than usual, equal to a 10% increase compared to their monthly average in 2025.

The only exception is China, Aramco’s top buyer. Chinese refiners ordered 48 million barrels for February, slightly below the 49 to 50 million barrels they locked in for January.

09:32MiniMax soars 109% in Hong Kong debut, trounces Zhipu AI

MiniMax Group shares more than doubled on their first trading day in Hong Kong, closing up 109% at HK$345.

The China-based AI startup raised HK$4.8 billion ($620 million) in its IPO and immediately outshined Zhipu AI, which had gone public just 24 hours earlier with a much smaller 13% pop.

MiniMax is now the second major Chinese LLM developer to hit the public markets, part of a group known locally as the “AI tigers”. Unlike their American counterparts like OpenAI, these firms are already cashing in on public listings.

MiniMax said in its prospectus that it had served more than 200 million users across 200+ countries and regions as of September. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 hit $53.4 million, up 174% year-over-year, though the company also reported a $512 million net loss in the same stretch.

09:11Spot crypto ETF flows split as Asia markets react to Trump’s latest power moves

Bitcoin ETFs bled $399 million on Jan. 8, showing traders still aren’t biting at $90K. Ethereum ETFs lost $159 million, while Solana and XRP ETFs bucked the trend with $13.64M and $8.72M in net inflows, respectively. That’s the only green in an otherwise defensive risk environment.

bitcoin
Source: SosoValue

Altcoin Season Index is neutral at 55. Top gainers include AVICI (+14.98%), MINER (+12.77%), and PIPPIN (+11.45%). The most action in open interest came from FORM (+36.88%), kPEPE (+31.44%), and TAC (+25.48%).

Long/short ratios across Binance and OKX show a bearish lean, with top traders on Binance sitting at -8.93% on positions, and -8.64% on accounts. Across the board, most major traders are keeping leverage light or betting short.

The Fear & Greed Index is at 26 (Fear). Bitcoin Dominance nudged up to 58.40%, and exchange balances added 1.12K BTC, now totaling 2.48 million.

Elsewhere, Dow futures added 7 points, S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped slightly.

In South Korea, Hanwha Aerospace soared 11%, Poongsan jumped 6%, and Korea Aerospace gained 4.9%. Over in Japan, Kawasaki Heavy rose 3.17%, and IHI Corp climbed 3.32%.

China’s December CPI came in +0.8% year-over-year, exactly in line with forecasts. PPI fell 1.9%, slightly better than the -2% estimate. The CSI 300 closed up 0.45% at 4,758.92, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.32%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the session up 1.61% to 51,939.89, and the Topix rose 0.85% to 3,514.11. In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.75% to 4,586.32, and the Kosdaq rose 0.41% to 947.92.

Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.03% to 8,717.80, dragged down by Rio Tinto, which plunged over 6% after confirming early-stage merger talks with Glencore. The tie-up would create a mining monster worth nearly $207 billion.

Elsewhere, India’s Nifty 50 dropped 0.78% to 25,676.15, while Shanghai’s index added 0.92% to finish at 4,120.43.

08:42Trump revives housing market intervention with $200B bond order

President Donald Trump has ordered the purchase of $200 billion in mortgage bonds using funds from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, claiming: “We are bringing back the AMERICAN DREAM that was destroyed by the last Administration.”

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump said Biden ignored housing while being “immersed” in crime, inflation, and military disasters. Trump praised himself for keeping the two mortgage giants under government control in his first term, “against the advice of the experts,” and said that decision left them sitting on “an absolute fortune.”

He wrote, “Because of this, I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable.”

Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, confirmed on X that Fannie and Freddie will carry out the order. But there’s a catch: the actual cash reported on their Q3 balance sheets totaled less than $17 billion as of September 30.

Pulte said the $200B figure is based on accounting of liquidity beyond just what’s labeled “cash.” He pointed to Fannie’s $12.2B in cash, $27.2B in restricted cash, and $61.5B in securities under resale agreements, which totals $100.9B. Freddie has $4.6B in cash and $86.3B in similar securities, giving it $90.9B in total.

That adds up to around $191.8 billion, still short of the $200B figure, but Pulte says it’s “ample liquidity.”

Markets immediately flashed back to the 2008 housing crash, which was also triggered by mass mortgage bond exposure. That collapse made Michael Burry a household name and took down half the U.S. financial system. This time, it’s the White House trying to make the bet.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is clinging to $90,000, still in the red, with its open interest at $139.87B (+0.34%), while liquidations are down over 50% at $237.22M and the RSI is a flat 48.9.

Trump’s $200B mortgage bond plan sends déjà vu shockwaves through markets as Bitcoin clings to $90K, and traders brace for a Supreme Court ruling.

