Bitcoin back at $90K as Trump orders $200B mortgage bond buys, evoking Great Recession parallels

Treasury yields climbed Friday after traders scrapped hopes of a January Fed cut, following a mixed jobs report that muddied the waters but tilted hawkish.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in December, surprising markets that had expected 4.5%. But nonfarm payrolls came in weak, rising just 50,000, lower than November’s downwardly revised 56,000 and well under the 73,000 forecast. The labor market ended 2025 with a soft thud.

Still, the drop in the jobless rate was enough to kill off most bets for a January rate cut. Treasuries sold off, pushing yields up by as much as 3 basis points across the curve.

The two-year yield rose to 3.51%, up 2 bps. The 10-year ticked to 4.17%. Traders now see two Fed cuts in 2026, with the first not expected until mid-year.

For context, Treasuries gained over 6% in 2025, their best year since the 2020 pandemic rally, fueled by expectations of a slowdown. That narrative just took a punch.

Gold has surpassed US Treasuries as the world’s largest reserve asset globally for the first time in 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed silent on Trump’s controversial tariffs, leaving the legal status of the levies hanging. The court previously appeared skeptical about whether Trump had authority to impose them under a 1977 emergency powers law.

A ruling against the tariffs could strip away hundreds of billions in government revenue, tightening the budget and pressuring bonds.