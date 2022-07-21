Binance.US launches affiliate marketing program days after Coinbase closed its division

Binance has emerged as a White Walker in the space in the last few months, effortlessly surviving the crypto winter. The official Binance blog announced the launch of its affiliate marketing program. Binance.US, an American spinoff of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, is ecstatic over the debut of its affiliate sponsorship program.

The launch comes on the heels of Coinbase‘s affiliate program closing, which was attributed to the bear market. This is an example of Binance continuing to lean in while others retreat in this tumultuous market scenario.

Binance.US affiliate marketing program fills the void left by Coinbase

Binance is, without a doubt, one of the most ruthless cryptocurrency enterprises on the planet. It also has its DeFi platform and blockchain, making it the biggest exchange in the world. During market downturns, Binance has kept its head better than others. In the case of Binance, it’s clear that the company is prepared to go to great lengths to put pressure on its rivals. This time, it’s launching a new affiliate marketing program.

Many crypto firms are in distress today. Capital has been leaching out of the market for a long time, fueling the crypto bubble’s demise. Now, many projects are in various stages of bankruptcy or debt. Even those that don’t fear bankruptcy are feeling the pinch. Crypto entities like Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com, and BlockFi have all fired scores of employees or revoked hiring offers.

Binance, as the giant it is, has suffered light damage from the market crash. Fees for Bitcoin trades on the platform have recently been reduced. This week, it’s going above and beyond by capitalizing on Coinbase’s problems.

Coinbase has again reduced the amount it plans to spend on marketing, eliminating its affiliate marketing program. Affiliates — internet influencers assigned by Coinbase — were required to develop promotional content for the exchange. Anyone who successfully attracted new users to the site received a commission.

After its closure, the market felt a hole that Binance.US has filled. Users can now apply to become Binance.US affiliates. The firm is also offering generous remuneration packages for potential candidates.

Affiliates receive a $10 bonus when a user signs up through their link. Additionally, affiliates earn a 20% commission on new users’ trades. According to the company, affiliates may make up to $1,000 for each new user.

The Binance.US affiliate marketing program aims to incentivize and inspire content producers, businesses, and social media influencers to promote and publicize Binance.US to wide audiences.

Our affiliate program is designed to reward content creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs for bringing audiences to Binance.US. As the best crypto platform for low fees in the United States, millions of people choose Binance.US to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies. To ensure prospective Binance.US customers get access to quality informational content, our affiliate program is application-based, though we encourage anyone looking to expand their platform or influence to apply. Binance.US official statement

Binance takes the lead in the global crypto markets

This isn’t the first time Binance.US has criticized Coinbase’s response to this year’s crypto market downturn. In June, Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder said he would happily hire any job applicants who were let down by Coinbase’s hiring freeze.

Binance announced that it would extend zero-fee bitcoin trading to users worldwide at the start of the month. On July 8, Binance eliminated bitcoin trade fees worldwide. This increased competitiveness with its rival cryptocurrency exchanges.

Customers can now trade bitcoin without paying fees as of July 8. These traders can also utilize stablecoins like Tether (USDT), USD coin (USDC), and Binance’s stablecoin (BUSD), as well as the Euro (EUR) and Turkish Lira (TRY). The option of trading between bitcoin and USD remains unavailable.

A reduction in fees is an extension of a program that the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trade, Binance, debuted in the United States last month. This zero-fee trading opportunity coincides with the five-year anniversary of the exchange this month. It will be kept in place at least until further notice.

During the current crypto winter, Binance is moving its business to a global level. The cancellation of trading fees on bitcoin spot pairs by Binance.US occurred two weeks ago. As of last month, Binance held 73% of the crypto-only spot market share. Binance and Binance.US are attempting to take over the crypto world in their entirety.

Exchanges like Binance and its subsidiary Binance.US have been looking for methods to entice and retain users on their platforms as the crypto bear market has begun. The objective is to ensure that their portion of the shrinking pie stays viable.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current live Bitcoin price is 22,767.93 USD. It has a daily trading volume of 41,665,417,472 USD. Bitcoin is currently down 3.81 percent in the last 24 hours. The fall follows Tesla’s sale of 75 percent of its bitcoin holdings.

The price of a single Ethereum token is 1,492.27 USD today. It has a trading volume of 21,688,434,385 USD. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has fallen by 6.33%. The crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, down 4.35 percent over the previous 24 hours.