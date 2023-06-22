Binance.US alleges misleading statement by SEC: Motion highlights concerns

TL;DR Breakdown

If approved, the motion could restrict the SEC's ability to issue certain public statements, safeguarding the ongoing legal proceedings and ensuring a fair trial.

Description In a recent development of the ongoing legal battle between Binance.US and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Binance.US, Binance Holdings Limited, and Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have filed a motion alleging that the SEC misled the public through statements issued during the securities lawsuit. The motion, filed on June 21 in the … Read more

In a recent development of the ongoing legal battle between Binance.US and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Binance.US, Binance Holdings Limited, and Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have filed a motion alleging that the SEC misled the public through statements issued during the securities lawsuit. The motion, filed on June 21 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses the SEC of making “misleading” statements in a June 17 press release and calls for the financial regulator to comply with “applicable rules of conduct.”

Lmao @ Binance v. SEC #FireGensler



Court: "I want to know, are BAM assets going offshore? Is it happening or is it not? It's stunning to me that I've now asked this question to each of the SEC attorneys 5 times."



SEC: "So currently the assets are not going offshore… We're not… pic.twitter.com/QkEY5HM2ji — Tree of Alpha (@Tree_of_Alpha) June 21, 2023

SEC’s allegations: A conflict of interest?

The motion filed by Binance.US and its legal team highlights the allegations made by the SEC, pointing out a potential conflict of interest. According to the SEC’s Director of Enforcement, Gurbir S. Grewal, Binance.US and CZ were accused of commingling users’ assets, putting investors’ funds at risk. However, Binance and its legal team passionately deny these allegations and have even gone as far as accusing SEC Chairman Gary Gensler of a conflict of interest. They claim that Gensler had applied to be an informal adviser to Binance before his appointment as the SEC chair.

The motion emphasizes that the SEC has provided no evidence to support their claims of asset commingling or diversion. Binance.US argues that the SEC’s press release appears to be designed to create confusion in the marketplace, potentially harming Binance.US customers rather than protecting them. By raising concerns about misleading descriptions of the evidence concerning the defendants, Binance.US aims to ensure a fair trial and protect its reputation.

Implications for the ongoing lawsuit: Motion aims to safeguard the legal proceedings

The motion filed by Binance.US, Binance Holdings Limited, and CZ seeks an order that would restrict the SEC’s ability to issue certain public statements throughout the duration of the case. If approved by a federal judge, this order would prevent the SEC from making statements that could materially impact the court proceedings. Binance’s legal team presents a partial transcript of a June 13 hearing, where the SEC’s counsel acknowledged the lack of evidence showing assets from Binance.US being transferred offshore.

The outcome of this motion will have significant implications for the SEC’s role in the ongoing lawsuit against Binance.US, Binance Holdings Limited, and CZ. Should the motion be granted, it would limit the SEC’s ability to shape public perception through potentially misleading statements, thus ensuring a fair and impartial trial.

As the legal battle unfolds, Binance risks losing customers amid regulatory scrutiny and increased competition from other exchanges. Institutional investors are now gravitating towards regulated crypto platforms, further challenging Binance’s market share. Despite these obstacles, Binance remains determined to expand its global reach and recently made headlines with the launch of a regulated crypto platform in Kazakhstan.