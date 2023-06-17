Binance Paris chief dismissed concerns about regulatory charges days before raid by French authorities

TL;DR Breakdown

French authorities launched a probe into crypto exchange Binance for “aggravated money laundering” and operating an unauthorized exchange. Just days before the French authorities raid Binance‘s Paris office, the exchange’s top executive in France, David Prinçay, dismissed concerns about regulatory charges from the US, comparing them to the flapping of a butterfly’s wings.

When asked by CNBC about the charges from top US financial regulators, Prinçay confidently stated, “I don’t care what happened in the US. We are in Europe, with a French regulator, a European regulator.” He insisted that Binance’s US assets were separate from the international exchange, a claim also made by the exchange’s legal team. However, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has argued that Binance user funds are at “significant risk” due to alleged ownership connections between Binance-related companies and founder Changpeng Zhao.

The SEC recently charged Binance with 13 securities violations, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has leveled similar allegations against the exchange. Additionally, reports suggest that the US Department of Justice is conducting its investigation into Binance. Despite these mounting legal challenges, Binance’s founder, Zhao, dismissed the police raid and reports as “FUD” (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), characterizing the on-site inspection as a “norm.”

4. FUD.



In France, surprise (no advanced notice) on-site inspections of regulated businesses are the norm, for banks, and now for crypto too.



The surprise visit for Binance France happened a couple of weeks ago. It's not "news". Binance France cooperated fully.



Binance also… https://t.co/xdbLc5jXBW — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 16, 2023

Binance has maintained that it holds user information securely and only provides it to government officials with proper justification. However, the French authorities’ probe into the exchange raises further questions about its compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and operation within authorized frameworks. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for Binance’s operations in France and potentially impact its global operations.

The incident highlights the increasing scrutiny cryptocurrency exchanges face from regulatory authorities worldwide. As the crypto industry grows, regulators are stepping up efforts to ensure compliance.