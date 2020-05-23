The Binance Coin price line followed BTC’s price trend for the 22nd of May. The cryptocurrency saw an uptrend after the price fall, and it moved above the $16.80 mark. The total increase in Binance Coin’s price amounted to 5%.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (22nd May)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

While the BNBUSD pair stood near $16.00 mark just as the day started, the cryptocurrency saw an uptrend at 06:00 GMT. At that time, the RSI moved to a day’s high of 80.63, which depicts a brief overbought instance for Binance Coin. The cryptocurrency continued rising towards the $16.80 level as the day proceeded. At the time of writing, BNBUSD traded at $16.6815407.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

On the 22nd of May, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) saw an uptrend as Binance Coin exhibited the bullish movement over the price chart. The 20EMA closed at $16.6866302, while the 50MA concluded the day with a value of $16.7433273.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 12.96 on the 1-Day full-featured chart. This shows that the cryptocurrency was briefly oversold at the time. The RSI remained above 30.00 for the rest of the day’s trade, and it was observed at 43.65 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.