The Binance Coin price line saw bulls across the $14.00 while it continued trading in its upward ascending channel. The cryptocurrency traded between the $13.10 and $14.10 marks on the price chart for the 4th of April.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (4th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency stood right below the $13.40 mark at the beginning of the day, while it saw the bullish momentum after 03:00 GMT. The BNBUSD pair’s price line shot upwards on the price chart, while it reached the day’s high of $14.0897191 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements for the rest of the day. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair closed the day with a trading value of $13.8374556 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the day the $13.7975986 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $13.8115943.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a day’s high of 88.79 at 09:22 GMT, which means that the coin was overbought at that instance. The RSI also fell to a low of 17.99 at 11:42 GMT, which shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that time. The RSI closed at 57.74.
Featured Image by pixabay.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply