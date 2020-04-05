The Binance Coin price line saw bulls across the $14.00 while it continued trading in its upward ascending channel. The cryptocurrency traded between the $13.10 and $14.10 marks on the price chart for the 4th of April.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (4th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency stood right below the $13.40 mark at the beginning of the day, while it saw the bullish momentum after 03:00 GMT. The BNBUSD pair’s price line shot upwards on the price chart, while it reached the day’s high of $14.0897191 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements for the rest of the day. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair closed the day with a trading value of $13.8374556 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the day the $13.7975986 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $13.8115943.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a day’s high of 88.79 at 09:22 GMT, which means that the coin was overbought at that instance. The RSI also fell to a low of 17.99 at 11:42 GMT, which shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that time. The RSI closed at 57.74.

